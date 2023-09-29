New Civil Grand Jury impaneled for the 2023-24 Fiscal Year to provide local government oversight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A new Civil Grand Jury for El Dorado County has been impaneled as of July 1 for a twelve-month term, to provide public oversight to operations at all levels of local government. The primary function of the Grand Jury is to act as the public’s watchdog by investigating complaints and to recommend ways local governments can be more efficient, effective, transparent and accountable.

This year’s Grand Jury is now soliciting public input and complaints through its website at: https://www.edcgov.us/GrandJury , or via email at: contact@civilgrandjury.com .

Grand Jury complaints may include, but are not limited to, allegations of misconduct by public officials or employees and inefficiencies in local government. Complaints and investigations are treated as highly confidential, allowing a complainant to come forward without fear of intimidation.

The Grand Jury is authorized by law to:

• Inquire into the condition and management of public prisons within the county;

• Investigate and report on operations, accounts and records of city and county offices, departments and their functions;

• Inquire into allegations of willful or corrupt misconduct of public officials and employees;

• Investigate into the activities of special districts within the county;

• Submit a final report of its findings and recommendations to the Presiding Judge of the Superior Court.

Grand Jury service is a volunteer position with modest monthly compensation for meetings and round-trip mileage. Members receive a wealth of experience and provide a vital service to the citizens of their community. For more information on the Grand Jury, consult the El Dorado County website.