New clothing brand, Tahoe Pride, showcases positivity for the Tahoe community

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Tahoe local, Anthony Koya, nurtured an idea to bring the people of Lake Tahoe closer. After witnessing divisive comments from a Tahoe business owner, Koya decided it was time to become a business owner himself and spread positivity rather than hate.

“I started thinking of ideas for merchandise and thought ‘I want to make this for Tahoe.’ Because we are such a diverse community. We’ve got people from all over the world,” said Koya. “I figured I would call it Tahoe Pride, as in, pride for our community.”

Tahoe Pride began with bracelets which say “proceed with love!”, and the bracelets became so popular, Koya found himself at the post office, shipping them out frequently.

Tahoe Pride bracelets and shirts are available for purchase Provided/Tahoe Pride

Tahoe Pride is now expanding their merchandise, with shirts available that pay homage to Tahoe in several different designs.

“I’m trying to keep everything local, and at the end of the year, I’m donating 10% of profits to Christmas Cheer Tahoe,” an organization that provides food and clothing to those in need.

Koya’s goal is to get Tahoe Pride in as many retail stores as he can. Currently, the brand can be seen in Beanies&Bikinis, a gift shop located in Heavenly Village.

“This company’s mission is to embrace love, and to remind people to smile and be kind, because you never know what people are going through,” Koya added.

To learn more about Tahoe Pride, or to purchase their goods, visit tahoepride.com .