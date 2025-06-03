New community playground breaks ground at Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On May 30, 2025, the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe officially broke ground on a brand-new playground at the Angel of Tahoe Clubhouse following the success of its $500,000 “Let the Kids Play” campaign.

The original playground, built in the 1990s and untouched since the closure of Al Tahoe Elementary in 2004, had become unsafe and outdated. With strong community support, the Club is replacing it with a modern, inclusive space designed for all ages and abilities.

“Haen Constructors is thrilled to be leading the community playground project for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. We believe there’s no better way to support the youth in our community than by creating a space that will bring joy, connection, and play for the next 20 plus years,” said Robert Haen from Haen Constructors.

The playground was designed with input from Club members, staff, and local design firm Design Workshop, which donated its services in 2023. Plans include updated play structures, improved accessibility and safety features, and an outdoor classroom envisioned by local teens.

“Playing outside is extremely important for children’s physical development, mental health, and social and emotional regulation,” said Jude Wood, BGCLT Executive Director. “Kids need excitement, they need challenges, and they need a place to release all their energy. This playground is going to provide that, and more. Most importantly, it’s going to be safe! Thank you, South Lake, for once again being there for our kids.”

“We are so thankful for our extremely supportive community and donors,” said Aimi Xistra-Rich, BGCLT Director of Development. “All of the donations, both in kind and cash, have made this project possible. We are so excited to bring this new playground to the Tahoe kids!”

The new playground is expected to open this summer and serve more than 2,000 children and teens annually, becoming a vibrant hub for neighborhood families and youth programs.

“Completing our magnificent Angel of Tahoe building after so many years was an exceptional feat,” said Kathi Jensen, BGCLT Board President. “Adding a beautiful new playground for Club members and the entire community is just the icing on the cake!”

To learn more or support the project, visit http://www.bgclt.org/let-the-kids-play .