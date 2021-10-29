New cowork space, ‘Untethered,’ to open in Round Hill

The location of Untethered prior to the remodel.

Provided

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — CoWork Tahoe co-founders Jamie and David Orr have partnered with Belkin founder and former-CEO Chet Pipkin to open a second coworking space on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

The new space will be called, “Untethered,” and is located in the Round Hill Pines Shopping Center, in the same building that once housed the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Pipkin, who revamped the Wylder Hotel and built the Desolation Hotel, said he wanted to “play a role in diversifying the economy.”

“I’d heard great things about the Orrs,” Pipkin said.

At that time, the Orrs were looking to expand their coworking space into Nevada.

“The pandemic shut-down office space but at the same time, increased the need for remote working space,” Jamie Orr said. “Workers were quite literally, ‘untethered.’”

Jamie credits Pipkin with coming-up with the name but Pipkin said it was a group effort.

The team gutted the inside and breathed new life into the building.

“We went with a mid-century modern theme,” Jamie Orr said. “We wanted it to be trendy but not so trendy that it will go off trend.”

They describe it as looking high-end and modern while still feeling comfortable, functional and approachable.

The three-story building has 35 offices, four phone booths, three small meeting rooms, one large conference room and a bullpen area that can hold about 24 desks or be used as an event space.

They are also offering virtual offices and post office boxes.

Each floor will have a kitchenette and seating area. Those common areas will be stocked with snacks and will have coffee. It will also have an outdoor courtyard common area.

The main focal point of the building is the stairway. It is open to all three floors and has ceiling to floor windows. The second floor landing could make a perfect location for a photoshoot.

The staircase is the focal point of the building.

Mike Peron/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Pipkin said the team was on the same page about sustainability, and hired Sierra Sustainable Builders for the project.

Jamie Orr wrote the code for the building access systems and both Orr and Pipkin, who are deeply involved in the tech industry, promise strong wifi throughout the building and the outdoor courtyard.

The space will open mid-November but 28 of the offices have already been claimed. Companies that work in the legal, real estate and education fields will be moving in.

The variety of companies moving in excites the team, proving the need to provide space for economic diversification.

To learn more, visit https://www.untethered.space/ .