New creperie and cafe, Bearry Sweet Crepes, celebrates grand opening at Ski Run Marina

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tucked inside the shops of the Ski Run Marina is a new sweet treat spot that will have your mouth watering. Bearry Sweet Crepes, owned by Monserrath Mendoza and her wife, Lizet Pereyra, brings an early 90’s style creperie and cafe to South Lake Tahoe.

Family and friends gather to celebrate grand opening of Bearry Sweet Crepes Victoria Mastrocola/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Inside, you’ll find a record player emanating soft music, snug couches to sink into, and a sweet, buttery aroma wafting through the air.

Originally from Mexico City, Mendoza had family in South Lake Tahoe and would visit often. After meeting her now wife, Pereyra, she insisted on showing her the beauty Lake Tahoe has to offer. It wasn’t long before Pereyra fell equally in love with the place, and their dream of owning a creperie together began to form.

“It took a lot of effort to leave everything behind. We quit our jobs, sold all our things, and we came here because this is our dream. We’ve learned so much, and we said, ‘Let’s go for it, it’s all or nothing,'” said Mendoza.

After working with the owner of the building and an architect to design the space they wanted, Mendoza, a chef, and Pereyra, a graphic designer, have successfully blended Mexican culture with the warmth of Tahoe’s spirit. As plans were underway, the two decided to add a cafe, or as they like to call it, a cafecito.

There are seven different coffee methods for customers to choose from Victoria Mastrocola/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“In Mexico, all the time, we say, ‘Let’s go grab a cafecito,’ and it means let’s go and have some chat, gossip, let’s talk about life. That’s the kind of vibe we want here,” said Mendoza.

Customers can choose from standard coffee options or specialty coffee, with seven different methods to have their coffee made.

“Each method makes a different flavor,” said Pereyra. “Every coffee has an origin, genetics and process.”

Their first coffee special is “Mona Lisa”, named after owners, Monserrath and Lizet. It’s an iced latte with a double shot of espresso, crushed raspberries and milk. Dairy-free options are also available.

When it comes to food, Bearry Sweet Crepes offers a variety of flavors for crepes, waffles and marquesitas- a crunchy, Yucatán-originated dessert similar to a crepe.

“We want you to pick whatever you want. It gives extra value to the product and extra value to the people. We’re hoping that when customers come back, we already know what they want,” Mendoza said.

A wide variety of toppings and fillings to choose from to build crepes, waffles and more Victoria Mastrocoa/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The pair decided to go with an early 90’s feel, partly due to both being born in the 90’s. They aim to bring back the kind of energy that was lost through having things like streaming services and e-books. People can come, bring their own vinyl records from home, and play their music on the record player.

On October 31, Mendoza and Pereyra came together with friends, family and fur-babies, to celebrate the grand opening of Bearry Sweet Crepes.

During the opening, they made sure to commend the Mexican tradition, Dia de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead). “The ofrenda is built to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away,” said Pereyra when talking about the altar they created, adorned with offerings and photos of deceased loved ones.

Folks dressed up in costumes, ate pan de muerto (bread of the dead), and watched as Mendoza and Pereyra cut the ribbon signaling the start of their new venture.

Mendoza and Pereyra invite everyone to check out Bearry Sweet Crepes. Enjoy a coffee-tasting, satisfy a sweet tooth craving, or simply hang out on one of their soft couches and sip an espresso.

Bearry Sweet Crepes is located at the Ski Run Marina in South Lake Tahoe, suite 116-118.