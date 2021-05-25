New daily summer bus service between Reno, Tahoe starts this weekend

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County transportation officials this weekend are launching a new seven days a week bus service between Reno-Sparks and North Lake Tahoe to make it easier to for people to travel into the basin and ease congestion at one of the lake’s most popular beaches.

The Regional Transportation Commission’s FlexRIDE Incline Village/Sand Harbor on-demand service begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, and continues through Labor Day weekend with service ending at 9 p.m. each night.

“We are looking forward to providing residents in the Truckee Meadows with a new transportation choice and regional connectivity to be able to visit Incline Village and enjoy Lake Tahoe during the summer months,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas in a press release. “We thank the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and all the partners working together with the RTC to bring this pilot transit project to fruition.”

The Regional Transportation Commission’s FlexRIDE Incline Village/Sand Harbor on-demand service begins this weekend and service lasts through Labor Day. Provided

RTC Washoe

Reservations are required one to three days in advance at 775-335-0035.

The FlexRIDE vehicles are ADA accessible with wheelchair lifts and have room for up to six passengers each. The vehicles are equipped with bike racks and luggage nets.

Fares are $5 each way, plus an additional $2 fee for entry into Sand Harbor State Park. Children 5 and under ride free with an adult, plus the additional $2 Sand Harbor entry fee. Fares can be paid using the Token Transit app, or by purchasing a ticket at RTC 4th Street station or RTC Centennial Plaza. Reduced-fare passes are available for $2.50 per trip for those who qualify, plus an additional $2 Sand Harbor entry fee. Proof of purchase for roundtrip tickets are required when boarding.

The FlexRIDE will depart from the park-and-ride lot at The Summit mall and then continue on Mount Rose Highway as far as Sand Harbor.

In addition to visiting the beach, people can request stops along the way, including at: Sky Tavern Ski Area, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Mt. Rose at Country Club Drive, Village at Country Club Drive, Incline Village Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 28 at Northwood, Highway 28 at Toepa, Village Market, Incline Village Community Hospital, Incline Village High School, Raley’s, Highway 28 at US Bank, Incline Village Golf Course, Deer Court, Incline Village Country Club, Tahoe Science Center, The Hyatt, Parkside Inn and Tunnel Creek.

“This exciting new pilot service will allow residents and visitors to enjoy Tahoe, while cutting down on traffic congestion and decreasing emissions,” said U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev), who announced the pilot program in advance of the 24th Annual Tahoe Summit in 2020. “As we look at ways to continue to preserve Lake Tahoe for future generations, and boost tourism in the Lake Tahoe Basin, public transportation is providing innovative solutions that will help us maintain the majestic beauty of the ‘Jewel of the Sierra.’”

This pilot service will also create connections to Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit and Tahoe Transportation District service in the basin to the Reno/Sparks area.

For more information, visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation/flexride/