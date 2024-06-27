New Defensible Space Guide available for Lake Tahoe residents

Captain Martin Goldberg from Lake Valley Fire Protection District gives a defensible space inspection to a resident.

Courtesy of Captain Martin Goldberg

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – As we move into summer and the vegetation dries out, the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team would like the public to remember the importance of creating and maintaining defensible space. University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire Program published a new Living With Fire Defensible Space Guide to help teach residents how to do it.

“Defensible space reduces the wildfire threat upon a home and creates a space for firefighters to safely defend the home,” said Jamie Roice-Gomes, manager of the University of Nevada Reno Extension’s Living With Fire Program. “This guide is meant to help individuals living in the rangeland and forestland ecosystems to create defensible space.”

When planning defensible space, it is important to understand the three different zones surrounding a home:

Zone 0: The Ember-Resistant Zone that exists in the area 0-5 feet from the home. The goal in this zone is to reduce the vulnerability of the home to embers by creating a zone of ember-resistant materials around the home.

Zone 1: The Lean, Clean, and Green Zone that exists in the area 5-30 feet from the home. The objective of this zone is to reduce the risk of fire spreading from surrounding vegetation to the home.

Zone 2: The Reduced Fuel Zone that exists in the area 30-100+ feet from the home. The objective of this zone is to reduce fire spread and restrict fire movement into the crowns of trees or shrubs.

In addition to using the defensible space guide, homeowners can register for defensible space inspections and chipping services via their local fire agency.

For information and resources to help prepare for wildfire, or to locate your local fire district, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com and follow @tahoelwf on social media.