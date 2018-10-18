New deputy forest supervisor joins Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

There's a new deputy forest supervisor in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Danelle Harrison arrived in the basin a few weeks ago, U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) recently announced. She previously served as district ranger for both the Williams and Tusayan Ranger districts in Kaibab National Forest, located in Arizona.

"We are excited to welcome Danelle to our Tahoe Basin team," Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais said in a press release. "We're looking forward to her knowledge and expertise along with gaining a different perspective from the experience she's gained on other National Forests."

Harrison began her career with the Forest Service in 1999 as a seasonal trail crew member on the North Bend Ranger District of the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and worked for several seasons on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, both in Washington state, according to LTBMU. She also worked for Louisiana's Southern Research Station in research entomology.

In 2006, Harrison served as a pre-sale forester on the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont and from there went on to serve as program liaison specialist for the USDA and as forest products analyst and national program manager for the Integrated Resource Restoration Pilot in the USFS National Office in Washington, D.C.

In 2013, Harrison served as both acting deputy district ranger and acting forest timber management officer on the Klamath National Forest and in 2017 served as acting forest supervisor for the Modoc National Forest, both in Northern California, according to LTBMU.

Harrison earned her bachelor's degree in forest resource management from Tuskegee University and a master's degree in urban forestry from Southern University and A&M College.

In her spare time, Harrison enjoys traveling, visiting museums and describes herself as a voracious reader and an adventurous foodie. Harrison loves sunshine and the outdoors and is interested in the watershed and ecology of Lake Tahoe.

"My most recent position was in one of the driest National Forests in the country and water has always been an attraction for me," Harrison said in the press release. "When the opportunity arose to come to Lake Tahoe, I jumped on it. I'm a firm believer that you can't work for the Forest Service without loving the outdoors and I look forward to exploring the natural beauty of this remarkable area."

Harrison replaces Teresa McClung, who accepted a position with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in mid-August.