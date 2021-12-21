New desserts and drinks shop in Heavenly Village to host soft opening
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Champagne & Chocolate Co., a brand-new desserts, wine, coffee and gifts shop located in South Lake Tahoe, is welcoming the public for a soft opening on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Locals and visitors alike are invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the personnel and products firsthand. The event takes place at 2 p.m. at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, Suite 30B.
Previously known as Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and purchased in November of this year, the new and revamped champagne and chocolates business is located in the heart of South Lake Tahoe – Heavenly Village.
During the soft opening, the full chocolate shop will be open as well as complimentary samples of various chocolates.
For more information, contact sltchampagnechocolate@gmail.com and stay up to date on announcements, giveaways and more by following @champagnechoco on Instagram.
