New Diamond Peak rates, Incline beach contracts approved

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees approved new Diamond Peak Ski Resort rates and a design contract for the Incline Beach House on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

After Trustee Ray Tulloch questioned Diamond Peak Ski Resort pricing increases, a recommendation to boost recreation pass holders daily ticket price by $5 was modified. Now the recreation pass holders daily ticket price will stay at the same rate for fiscal year 2024-2025.

The current recreation pass holder adult non-peak daily ticket rate is $35, youth/senior is $30, child is $25, beginner is $28, and 6 and younger ski for free. For rates during peak times, adult peak is $45, youth/senior is $40, child is $30, and beginner is $38.

The other recommendations by Diamond Peak Ski Resort General Manager Mike Bandelin included approving an increase to all public season pass prices and approving no increase to recreation pass holders season pass prices. The board passed these motions.

In addition, there was a motion to include an additional pricing tier for public season passes at market rates. This also received the board’s approval.

The District operates Diamond Peak Ski Resort. It sells season passes to the public or non-Recreation Pass Holders and discounted season passes to Recreation Pass Holders (RPH) or Picture Pass Holders (PPH).

Around March 15, season passes go on sale and continue with the 3-tiered pricing structure for RPH and a 4-tiered pricing structure for public.

Tier 1 rates for (RHP and public) are available through April 30

Tier 2 rates for (RHP and public) are available from May 1 to Oct. 31

Tier 3 rates for RHP go from Nov. 1 through the end of the season

Tier 3 rates for public go from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20

Tier 4 rates for public go from Dec. 21 through the end of the season

Diamond Peak Ski Resort’s operating costs increased, according the resort’s draft budget.

Tier 4 pricing for public season passes at rates determined by market conditions was passed. There will also be a 10% rate increase to public season passes to allow Diamond Peak to remain competitive with other ski resorts here.

The exception is the super senior rate, which is being increased to be in line with the child rate. The adjusted rates will also help pay for increased operational costs.

Throughout the season, Diamond Peak gives RPH discounted daily lift tickets. During IVGID appreciation week, the resort also offers RPH free daily lift tickets.

At the March 22, 2023 meeting, the board passed a $10 increase to RPH daily lift tickets for the 2023-2024 ski season.

In other IVGID business, the board unanimously approved an agreement for the 30% schematic design for the Incline Beach House Project with CORE West Inc. contractor for $103,500. This is project #3973LI1302. It is a 2023-2024 capital improvement project.

It also approved an agreement for the 30% schematic design for the Beach Access Project CORE West Inc. contractor for $18,000. This is project #3972BD2102. It is a 2023-2024 capital improvement project.

It also agreed to have the chair and secretary sign and execute the agreements.

At the Jan. 12, 2022, board meeting, the Incline Beach House Project was identified as a Community Services Master Plan Priority project.

At the Feb. 8, 2023, board meeting, it was determined more community input was needed.

FlashVote surveys were done.

On July 26, 2023, survey results were given to the board. The board authorized a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the project for a design-build team for the 30% schematic design.

On Nov. 16, 2023, the RFQ was released with a Dec. 19, 2023, due date.

On Feb. 1, 2024, the selection committee interviewed three final teams. They were asked to propose on the overall project.

It is currently budgeted as two projects, the Incline Beach House Project and the Beach Access Project.

Contingent upon final estimates and budgeting for fiscal year 2024-2025, these two projects will be combined during the 100% design phase.

The Incline Beach Access Project will be presented to the board at a future date. Highlights:

The Incline Beach entrance will be gated. It will have a Radio Frequency Identification for pedestrians and vehicles.

There will be a turnaround for rejected vehicles.

This project will be a part of the fiscal year 2024-2025 budgeting process. It is not a part of the $4,000,000 budget associated with the Incline Beach House Project.

The selection committee determined CORE Construction was the most qualified design-build team.

The fiscal year 2023-2024 approved budget included $4,000,000 for the total Incline Beach House project budget. This budget includes programming, planning, permitting, design and construction plus staff time.

The fiscal year 2023-2024 approved budget for the Beach Access Project is $100,000, of which $18,000 will be used for the 30% Schematic Design of the project.