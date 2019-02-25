New doctors join team at Barton Health

Barton Health recently announced the hiring of two new physicians.

Dr. Joseph Hancock and Dr. W. Reid Shepard are now providing services at Barton's new general surgery and gastroenterology office at 1139 Third St. in South Lake Tahoe.

Both were hired, according to Barton, in an effort to increase access to health care service, which was identified as a top concern in a recent community health assessment.

Hancock, a board-certified gastroenterologist, addresses diseases of the liver and digestive tract such as hepatitis, esophageal reflux and Crohn's disease, while providing treatments for issues including polyps and hemorrhoids.

Hancock, along with Barton gastrointestinal specialist Dr. Dan Norman, will perform gastrointestinal procedures and complete diagnostics at Barton Memorial Hospital.

Hancock earned his doctor of medicine degree from Hahnemann University and brings decades of experience with him to Barton Health. He most recently treated patients at Texas Tech University Medical Center and Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, according to Barton. He's a pilot and enjoys skiing and spending time with his wife and six children.

Shepard is a board-certified general surgeon, who earned his doctor of osteopathy at Western University of Health Sciences, according to Barton. He recently completed a minimally invasive endoscopic and bariatric surgery fellowship at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He enjoys trail running, cycling, rock climbing and skiing with his wife and two children.

Shepard joins the surgery team comprised of Drs. Kimberly Evans and Sandra Taylor at Barton's Level III Trauma Center.