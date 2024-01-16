New extended Lake Link service area, hours

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Shore Transportation Management Association will expand the Lake Link service starting Wednesday Jan. 17. The service area will now include Grocery Outlet, Chart House, including the surrounding residential neighborhoods Sierra Tract, Round Hill Village and businesses.

The City of South Lake Tahoe’s City Council raised their total commitment to $750,000 annually joining other funding commitments from Douglas County, El Dorado County, and various public and private businesses.

“We are very excited that the Lake Link expansion will include the all in a continued effort to make the area more accessible,” Raymond Suarez, Executive Director of the SSTMA, shared “We are also extending the Lake Link service hours until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday in support of local businesses, entertainment venues, and nightlife around the South Shore.”

Lake Link expands Wednesday Jan. 17, 2024 Provided

Suarez told the Tribune the app-based service has gained momentum.

“In the month of December, 2023 hit an all-time high of just under 20,000 riders,” Suarez explained another increase is in rides shared; 77% of rides are for multiple passengers, which is a 19% increase over the past year.

To combat the challenges of increased wait times during peak demand and harsh winter weather conditions, SSTMA is adding three vehicles to the Lake Link fleet. Up to eight vehicles can be expected to operate during peak times during the peak seasons.

In a continued effort to make Tahoe more accessible and less congested, Suarez told the Tribune there’s good things in store for the future.

“SSTMA is looking into starting up a VanPool program in partnership with the local area businesses in an effort to reduce single car trips,” Suarez said “there will be more to come as that program takes shape later this year.”