New fire restrictions enacted in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — New fire restrictions have been issued in the city of South Lake Tahoe due to heightened fire threats and drought status, and to be consistent with the entire basin.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief Clive Savacool issued the following orders until further notice: No charcoal or pellet barbecues are allowed as well as wood fire, including in campgrounds, and no fires of any kind are allowed on red flag days.

Propane fire pits and grills and liquid petroleum or gas camp stoves are allowed.

Officials say if you see a neighbor not following the guidelines, to discuss the rules with them or call the non-emergency line at 530-542-6110.