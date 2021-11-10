New general manager named for Tahoe South Events Center

STATELINE, Nev. — Spectra, one of the industry’s top private management and hospitality companies, has named Kevin Boryczki as general manager for the new Tahoe South Events Center. Boryczki brings almost two decades of experience in venue, event, and sports management to his new role.

For the past five years, Boryczki was GM at the Stride Bank Center in Enid, Okla. During his tenure, the facility averaged nearly 400 events annually and attracted more than 50 national touring acts. He was an active member in the Enid community serving as president of Gaslight Community Theatre and as treasurer of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.

As general manager, Boryczki will oversee daily operations including contract negotiations, financial planning, marketing initiatives, and event booking.

“I am thrilled to be here on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as this tremendous facility is built from the ground up,” Boryczki said in a press release. “I look forward to bringing world-class entertainment, sports events, and family shows to the Center, and to working with local leaders to make it an integral part of this community’s economic growth.”

Boryczki joined Spectra in March 2014 as the Director of Marketing at the Salina Bicentennial Center in Kansas, before being promoted to Assistant General Manager a year later. Prior to joining Spectra, Boryczki was the Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Providence Sports + Entertainment. He also has eight years of experience in marketing, public relations, and broadcasting, with the Providence Bruins, AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins; Adirondack Frostbite, formerly of the United Hockey League; and Lakewood Blue Claws, Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.





A native of Berlin, Conn., Boryczki earned his bachelor’s degrees in broadcast journalism and in history from Syracuse University.

“Kevin is one of our strongest general managers, as evidenced by his rapid rise through the ranks,” Mike Scanlon, Spectra’s senior vice president of arenas and stadiums, said. “He made a deep and positive impact on the community in Enid, and we know he’s going to do the same on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.”

In March, the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority unanimously selected Spectra as the provider of venue management, food services & hospitality, and partnerships services for the new Tahoe South Events Center. The 143,000 square-foot facility will provide a venue for conventions, entertainment, and community events.