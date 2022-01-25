New Incline Village luxury condos to break ground Spring 2022

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village will be home to the newest housing condominium “Nine 47 Tahoe.” The 40-unit condominium complex will be the first of it’s kind; modern luxury in a mountain town. The development will be located on the corner of Tahoe and Southwood Blvd. with groundbreaking to begin in spring of 2022.

The project received the a Will-Serve Letter for water, sanitary sewer, and solid waste removal services from the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees, which Managing Partner at Palomino Capital LLC Chuck Butler said is a huge step forward for the project. Butler explained the research and work with third parties leading up to the approval has been consistent in order to keep the environmental impact low and the communities input on high priority.

“We don’t want to lose what Incline is,” said Butler. “So that’s really the approach we’ve taken. We did a lot of reading and listening before we kicked off the project.”

Much of the reading came from the multiple housing reports that have been conducted within the basin, one of which includes the Washoe Tahoe Local Employee Housing Needs and Opportunities report that was published by the Tahoe Prosperity Center in Sept. of 2021 and the Washoe County Tahoe Area Plan which was adopted by the county in January 2021 and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in May 2021.

Reading through these plans allowed Butler and his team to determine the best course of action for this development.

“What they’re trying to do is have a plan so that you can manage traffic and workflow and use of resources and improve density,” said Butler. “When you have growth, that’s not being managed, you end up having some unintended consequences with that. So part of this plot falls within that, where we can do some greater density. It’s consistent with the overall plan.”

The condominiums are available for pre-sale currently, ranging in price form $2.5M to around $7M. Butler said of the 40 condos, around 24 have been reserved already, and the majority of people who have reserved them are already Incline residents.

“We’ve found that people moved here for the lifestyle, but were limited in their options,” said Butler. “This is allowing them to get them home they hoped for. I think this is going to free up other housing as people move in.”

There are 40 condos total, with half of them already reserved for buyers. The expansive design will include beautiful courtyards perfect for the family or a relaxing afternoon outside.

Butler pointed out that while these condos are not being made for to solve the affordable housing crisis, the team is excited to explore more options within affordable housing in the future.

“We do believe that we can do projects like that at different locations,” said Butler. “We’re going to be pursuing that.”

The Nine 47 residences range from two to four bed rooms and Penthouse units, with optional furniture packages and a long list of amenities anyone would be excited about. Exciting features of the two-acre development includes a reserved parking garage, a rooftop deck with beautiful views, and direct access to the community with convenient location.

The wrap around views on the roof of the condos will give owners a 360 degree view of the Sierras.

The development will be integrated with the biking and waling trails in a safe manner, and the team continues to do traffic studies in order to maximize safety for not only the residents of Nine 47, but everyone in the community.

The team plans to break ground in around May or June of 2022 with construction taking around 18 to 20 months to complete.

“There’s a lot going on,” said Butler. “We have to ensure that everything is consistent and approved by the cities we use… and ultimately the county to TRPA.”

Butler and his team are excited to continue work on the project while keeping an open line of communication with the community.

There will be a neighborhood meeting from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. hosted at the Chateau in Incline Village. Community members are encouraged to come and ask questions they have about the upcoming project.

For more information about Nine 47, visit nine47tahoe.com .