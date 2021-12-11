New Indian bistro opens in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Since opening in early December, Mehfil Indian Bistro in Incline Village is getting good public reviews and business is “booming.”

The new restaurant is in the Christmas Tree Village Shopping Center located at 868 Tahoe Boulevard.

“Ever since I posted on Facebook, people have been coming to try it and reposting,” said Aakash Sahota, manager of the bistro. “They’re just expressing their honest feelings and I’m actually really happy.”

The new Indian cuisine restaurant opened the first week of December.

The restaurant is the only one in Incline Village to offer Indian style cuisine, and just recently replaced the Indus, which served a variety of cuisines from Chinese, Indian, and Vietnamese.

Sahota has noticed since Mehfil has opened, business has been booming, and attributes some of that to the narrowing down on menu selections.

“They [Indus] were serving multiple styles of food,” said Sahota, “but they’re okay at each one. That kind of drops the food quality.”

Another reason Sahota believes the quality of food is truly able to come through to customers is because of their chef’s dedication to his work.

“Our chef definitely sets us apart,” said Sahota. “He’s really happy at what he does. He enjoys cooking, and he puts that enjoyment, that passion into the food, and that’s what people love.”

Mehfil offers a wide-variety of traditional Indian dishes, with popular menu items including chicken tikka masala, Rogan Josh lamb curry, and vegetarian options like paneer tikka masala or Bengan bertha, an eggplant dish.

The interior of the bistro has been cleaned up and taken on a fresh and sleeker look.

The restaurant is open for take out between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, with dine in hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5-8 p.m.

The opening of the Incline location comes after a successful launch of a Mehfil in Truckee. Sahota said that both restaurants have been thriving and makes him excited to see what’s to come.

“I’m looking forward to be working here,” said Sahota. “The community in Incline really comes together, and that’s what I like.”

As the holidays approach, Mehfil’s staff will be serving the newest holiday meals, which will be posted on outside the bistro once they’re finalized by Sahota.

The bar is set to open as soon as the liquor license for the bistro is approved. For now, Sahota is putting the final touches on the area to make sure it’s perfect for customers in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit mehfil-bistro.business.site .