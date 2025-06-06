New interpretive panels at Stateline Fire Lookout Trail encourage visitors to ‘take care’

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hiking the scenic Stateline Fire Lookout National Forest Trail in Crystal Bay just got more interesting thanks to a generous matching donation to the Tahoe Fund from the Spence and Wylie families. Nine new interpretive panels have been installed to welcome visitors to the trail and offer an opportunity to learn about the area’s rich natural and cultural history.

The Stateline Fire Lookout Trail in Crystal Bay offers beautiful panoramic views of Lake Tahoe. Named for its location — straddling the Nevada-California line — this trail had interpretive panels that were worn down by wind and weather. Now, the brand new panels share insights into the history of the fire lookout, local wildlife, and the importance of preserving Tahoe’s delicate environment.

There are new interpretive signs at Stateline Fire Lookout Trail. Provided / Tahoe Fund

“We hope these new panels will turn a popular family trail into an opportunity to learn and inspire people to take care as they are out recreating in this special place,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “We are grateful to the Spence and Wylie families for their generosity, to Fallon Multimedia for the designs, and to the Forest Service for installing these important upgrades.”

In addition to the new interpretive panels, the Tahoe Fund and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) also beautified the vault toilets along the trail as part of a region-wide restroom mural project. The murals at the Stateline Fire Lookout Trail were painted by local artist Ian Blackhall Scott and show scenes of the iconic views from Crystal Bay with the goal of encouraging responsible recreation while celebrating Tahoe’s landscapes and wildlife.

“As part of the trail’s stewardship, users are encouraged to help keep the Stateline Fire Lookout Trail pristine by packing out all trash and leaving the trail cleaner than they found it,” said LTBMU Recreation Program Manager, Megan Dee. “Visitors are reminded to be respectful of the neighborhood and private property near the beginning of the trail.”

Learn more about the projects supported by the Tahoe Fund or donate today at http://www.tahoefund.org .