New Kings Beach trail unveiled: ‘Beaver Tail Trail’ chosen among 80 suggested names

The new “Beaver Tail Trail” in Kings Beach opened on Friday.

Submitted by Tahoe Fund

A new trail in Kings Beach has been unveiled after a few short months of construction.

The trail name “Beaver Tail Trail” was chosen by community members through a survey that collected nearly 600 votes.

The trail was once an old U.S. Forest Service road, that created erosion issues. When water would build up on the trail it would collect sediment which would ultimately flow into Lake Tahoe.

“The Forest Service was interested in a trail that would shed the water off of it to prevent erosion from happening,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “The solution is a flow trail. Putting banked turns in, table tops and jumps. It helped with the environment and it gives people a fun trail.”

The trail is now open to mountain bikes, motorbikes, hikers and equestrians.

Children from the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe were among the first to ride the new trail.

“The most thrilling thing was to see those kids on their mountain bikes on this new trail knowing they’d never get to ride out there if we hadn’t put it all together,” said Berry.

Last fall the club raised around $15,000 to buy 20 new mountain bikes, equipment storage and coaches.

“It dawned on us that the club was only a few blocks away from the trail,” said Berry. “A lot of generous folks stepped up right away.”

While construction on the trail was quick, Berry said it has been a work in progress for a few years.

“It took a little while to make sure we had community feedback because we wanted to build something the community was really going to want,” she said.

As a representative of the Tahoe Fund, Berry helped coordinate efforts between the Forest Service and the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, a local nonprofit that constructed the trail, as well as the Truckee Tahoe Airport, which helped fund the project.

Earlier this year they put a call out to the community for name suggestions for the trail and received over 80 suggestions. Berry said representatives from each organization got together and narrowed the list down to three names, Beaver Tail, Flow Rider and Kings Run. Beaver Tail garnered the most votes.

The trail is located off the Beaver Street Forest Service access road.