New Lake Tahoe music festival,Altus releases more artist in lineup

Heavenly Ski Resort will see a new techno and house music festival March 18-21.

Altus Music Festival is the first ski and music festival across the country.

The second phase of the lineup release include artist like Lee Burridge, Derrick Carter, Osunlade, Omar S, Rhadoo, DJ Three, H-Foundation, Sunshine Jones, Edu Imbernon, Nick Monaco, Solar, Jason Kendig, Hoj, Shiny Objects, DJ M3, Anthony Mansfield, Papa Lu, Mike Gushansky and more.

Altus brings a mixture of known talent with underground collectives.

Along with a day pass to Heavenly, attendees will also gain access to the music.

During the 3 day long music festival, Altus DJ’s will play on the Heavenly DJ Cat located by the Lakeview Lodge.

PEEK Nightclub will continue the music with house, techno and hip-hop.

The festival will also play at BLU inside Montbleu Resort and at Vinyl inside Hard Rock Casino.

For more information on the event, visit their website at http://www.altusfestival.com.