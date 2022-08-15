New lane closures overnight near Sand Harbor for road work

Night work on SR-28 from Hidden Beach to Memorial Point starts this week.

NDOt incline road work

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Drivers beginning on Monday, Aug. 15, will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues highway enhancements near Incline Village.

From Monday through October, traffic will be reduced to a single lane overnight from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. Sunday through Friday on State Route 28 near Memorial Point scenic overlook north of Sand Harbor. Traffic flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone. Travel lanes will be open Fridays at noon through 8 p.m. Sunday. Drivers can anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes.

An aging timber retaining wall on SR-28 north of Memorial Point lookout is being reinforced. Periodic lane closures have been in place over the past week for construction staging.

The new lane closures join these continuing traffic restrictions as part of the project:

Intermittent single lane closures will continue 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR-28 south of Sand Harbor as drainage improvements are made, reducing pooling water on the roadway and enhancing water quality before reaching Lake Tahoe.

Single lane closures will continue 3 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 3 a.m.-noon Fridays on sections of SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway) from the summit to the SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village as crews repave and improve roadside barrier rail. Commercial trucks with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) are prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway between the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Incline Village. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound.

Construction during the 2022 season will include:

ITS conduit line installation – SR 28 from Nevada/California border to south in front of the casinos, and from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage

Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, and driveway accesses

An aging timber retaining wall on SR-28 approximately a half mile north of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced

Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR-28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

SR-431 from SR-28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit:

Repaving eight miles of SR-431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced

Approximately three miles of new concrete barrier rail

Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened

For more information, visit InclineHighways.com, call the project hotline at 775-560-0402, e-mail InclineHighways@gmail.com or text INCLINE to 775-242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.