New medical practice offering preventative, accessible healthcare to local communities

ROUND HILL, Nev. – In 2024, the emphasis on personal health and wellness has never been more pronounced. Yet, for those residing in the serene confines of a mountain town, accessing essential healthcare services can oftentimes pose significant challenges. From commonplace mishaps like a fractured wrist to life-altering emergencies such as a heart attack, the options for healthcare in South Lake Tahoe have always existed, albeit often out of reach. However, a transformative solution has emerged, bridging the gap between necessity and accessibility.

New medical practice MDVIP in Round Hill, Nev. is a membership medical practice that is breaking barriers in the healthcare industry, offering comprehensive healthcare to individuals in the Lake Tahoe Basin. MDVIP is a national organization, focused on preventative healthcare, and built upon the foundation that healthcare should be viewed with a “proactive approach” by patients, rather than patients “waiting for things to happen.”

Dr. Allison Steinmetz, M.D., has been in South Lake Tahoe for over a decade, and is eager to serve the local community from a more “human-like” perspective.

“I love seeing a lot of people, especially living in a small community,” Steinmetz said. “This way of practicing medicine is more patient-centered. If you need to be seen, you get to be seen. You don’t have to call in, wait for a couple of weeks, and follow up. At MDVIP, we’ve simplified that process completely.”

Being a membership-based practice, the membership fee at MDVIP pays for the practice’s wellness program, which includes EKG testing, low function tests, hearing and vision, peripheral vascular disease screening, weights, measurements, body composition, and more; totaling in a value of over $6,000.

The practice specializes in pediatrics of all ages, women’s health, longevity medicine, hormone therapy for both men and women, and more. According to Steinmetz, “MDVIP can do it all.”

Steinmetz became intrigued by becoming a part of the MDVIP vision, due to her passion for healthcare accessibility.

“For me personally, preventative medicine has always been a focus,” Steinmetz said. “Longevity, women’s health in terms of hormones and hormone replacement therapy, those are huge focus areas of my practice. It’s very powerful with this practice that when you need to be seen, you can be seen, you don’t have to wait several weeks or be told to go to urgent care, which can be frustrating.”

Unlike the typical doctor appointment, Dr. Steinmetz has a full 60 minutes with each new patient that comes in at MDVIP, allowing her the opportunity to personally talk to each patient, proactively listening to their concerns, and addressing any questions.

“At one point, I had over 3,000 patients at a time during my career, and I loved it and wanted to take care of everybody, but with good medicine I can’t take care of everybody,” Steinmetz said. “I love being part of this community, and now [being a part of MDVIP], I feel like I can be part of the community and serve it the right way.”

“One of the biggest parts of medicine for me is not putting in additional barriers to healthcare,” Steinmetz said. “If you need to be seen, you need to be seen.”

Supporting the breaking of barriers in the healthcare industry, being a membership-based practice, MDVIP also proactively assists with the coordination of care for the practice’s patients, having the practice’s doctors call the office directly for the referrals for their patients, rather than just giving the patient a referral and sending them on their way.

Another perk of being a member at MDVIP is when a parent is a member of the medical practice, their children are included in the membership at no additional charge, and have all the same benefits of being a member themselves.

“I absolutely love our community and I love the people,” Steinmetz said. “People have been so kind and helpful to me, it’s amazing what comes back in this community. When starting this business, I felt like this community just came together for me. I feel so lucky to be part of this network, everyone is so giving and always looks out for each other, and it’s something that I believe in.”

Looking forward, Steinmetz encourages community members to call MDVIP, set up a meet and greet, come in for a consultation, and ask any questions.

MDVIP is located at 212 Elks Point Rd #447, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448. For more information on MDVIP or to schedule a consultation, call Dr. Allison Steimetz, M.D. at (530) 290-1018 .