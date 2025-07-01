New mural graces South Lake Brewing’s wall across from Sugar Pine Village

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bright teal mountains rise up against an orange sky, adorned with flowers and hearts—some painted by the kids in the neighborhood. It’s the latest of Matt Kauffmann’s murals to liven up South Lake Tahoe, adding a splash of color to South Lake Brewing’s wall and a beautiful piece of art for the residents of Sugar Pine Village to admire.

Matt Kauffmann, founder of Treefort Design, works on the mural. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Kauffmann, founder of Treefort Design , art teacher and leader of The Sphere (the art club at South Tahoe High School), has been painting murals for the past 20 years. He’s deeply passionate about public art and the impacts that the art can have on people. “Murals are a gift to the community. Instead of a piece of a canvas or something like fine art in a gallery, everyone can come by and see it,” said Kauffmann.

His and his students’ art is everywhere in the city, from utility boxes to Barton’s pediatric rooms, to Catalyst Community and Sierra Community Church. While many students volunteer to paint, Kaufmann says he typically gives his students a chance to do an apprenticeship, then get hired to work on murals with him if they have a love and passion for art. He stated, “I want to reward them for their interest, efforts and talents.”

This particular mural was envisioned before Sugar Pine Village had even started construction, but Kauffmann only started working on it at the beginning of this summer. Fewer students came to work on it, which Kauffmann attributed to kids wanting to spend their break chilling out. But surprisingly, kids in the Sugar Pine Village neighborhood contributed to the mural.

A heart and flower that kids at Sugar Pine Village added to the mural. Kauffmann embellished it with white outlines to match the rest of the piece. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from residents here, and the people who are going to see it the most,” said Kauffmann. “And last Saturday, some of the kids here were interested in what I was doing and asked if they could paint something on the wall. I was really happy about that—I think kids should be involved in shaping their community.”

Kauffmann thanked the residents for donating to the fundraiser for the mural, along with Tahoe Art League, Langenfeld Ace Hardware and DIY Home Center who contributed funds and materials. He also shouted out residents for their engagement with his painting.

“One of my favorite things about working on murals is those unplanned conversations and connections around art. Fortunately, I get overwhelmingly positive comments, and a lot of interest in what I do,” said Kauffmann.

Matt Kauffmann paints a heart to match some of what the neighborhood kids painted. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Kauffmann will be working on more murals this summer, including near the Beverly Lodge and up at the Tahoe Vista Hotel, which he’s looking forward to. He’s especially glad that the South Lake Brewing mural has brought smiles and curiosity to the people who have seen it.

“Art has the ability to transform how we feel—I always say that aesthetics affect experience,” Kauffmann said. “I called my company Treefort Design because it expresses the childlike wonder and excitement, that sense of joy and fun that I try to bring in my art style. And I enjoy making art for the public to enjoy. I like making art that makes people happy.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.