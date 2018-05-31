New OB/GYN starts at Barton Health

There's a new OB/GYN physician in the Barton Health network.

Dr. Megan Jewell, a board certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology, recently joined the team at Barton. Jewell comes to Barton at a time of momentum, the health care system noted in a press release. Barton was recently recognized for its quality and safety standards for women's health in the community.

Dr. Jewell graduated from the University of California at Davis with a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences, where she received the Outstanding Achievement in Biological Sciences award. She continued on to Chicago Medical School, earning her doctorate of medicine. She is a 12-year fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Her credentials include a da Vinci Surgery certification in benign gynecology.

With experience at San Francisco Bay Area health care systems including Sutter Medical Foundation and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Jewell cited several specifics that drew her to Barton.

"The level of service Barton provides as a rural health care system is truly exceptional," Jewell said in a press release. "The technology, industry recognition and women's health team made moving my practice here an easy choice."

Barton Memorial Hospital was recognized by the California Health and Human Services Agency as having one of the lowest Cesarean birth rates of California birthing hospitals in 2017. Additionally, Barton received a national Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care designation in 2017, for providing improved patient safety and better health outcomes for mothers and babies.

When not working with patients, Jewell enjoys yoga, traveling, cooking, wine tasting and outdoor activities with her family.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Jewell, new and existing patients can call Barton Women's Health at 530-543-5711. Visit bartonhealth.org/womenshealth.org to learn more about Barton's services for women's health.