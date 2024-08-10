New photography exhibit on display at Lake Tahoe Community College

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College is presenting “Luminous Nights: A Dance of Light and Darkness,” a photography exhibition by Vanessa Franking, running from August 12 to September 20. The gallery will feature an artist’s reception on August 16 from 5-7 p.m., offering an opportunity for attendees to meet the artist and discuss her work.

The exhibition transports viewers to a world where night breathes with vibrant life and movement. Franking’s collection delves into the enchanting interplay of light and color captured during the deepest hours of night. The photographs, taken during the ephemeral spectacle of Burning Man, reveal the surreal and vibrant scenes that emerge from the desert darkness.

Through long exposures, the dance of lights forms abstract patterns, capturing the excitement and energy of the playa.

In addition to the stunning Burning Man imagery, the exhibition includes breathtaking shots of the Milky Way and the night sky, inviting viewers to lose themselves in the expansive cosmos. These celestial photographs not only highlight the beauty of the universe but also evoke a profound sense of wonder and contemplation.

Franking’s light painting images add another layer of intrigue, blending natural and artificial light to create unique and ethereal visuals. Taken during the early blue hour or combined with the Milky Way, these photographs showcase her skill in using minimal light to achieve maximum impact.

“This collection is an invitation to experience the magic of night, where the scarcity of light offers a canvas for boundless creativity,” says Vanessa Franking. “Through these photographs, I hope to share the stories of light and shadow that I have captured, allowing viewers to see the world in a new, mesmerizing way.”

For those looking to immerse themselves in the art of long exposure photography and the captivating interplay of light and darkness, this exhibition promises a journey through Vanessa Franking’s enchanting nightscapes.

For more information on the exhibition and the artist’s reception, please visit ltcc.edu.