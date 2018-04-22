New physiatrist joins orthopedic team at Barton Health

A new physiatrist has joined the team at Barton Health, and based on his hobbies an interests outside the medical office, it's hard to imagine him landing in a better place.

Barton announced the addition of Dr. Gregory Burkard Jr. earlier this past week. Board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, Burkard is an interventional pain and sports medicine physiatrist — a physician who, as Barton explains, treats a wide variety of medical conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, muscles, joints and more.

Burkard was born in Southern California and grew up on the East Coast, where he completed his education and medical training. He earned an undergraduate degree from Villanova University graduating cum laude, and his doctoral degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in the top 15 percent of his class.

"It was a perfect fit for me to grow as a young physician. Working with the Lake Tahoe community offers the ability to focus on sports medicine, interventional pain and regenerative therapies," Burkard said when asked what interested in working in the Barton Healthy system, according to a press release. "I feel very fortunate to join a caring group of physicians who all have a love for the outdoors and selfless desire to treat patients and produce positive outcomes."

Burkard also expressed excitement about the opportunities to provide care at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness, which is slated to open this spring.

"The new facility takes an innovative approach to health care, coordinating care providers in order to improve patient outcomes," he said in a press release

Burkard enjoys snowboarding, hiking, fishing, camping, rock climbing, and is an avid world traveler. Residents may even find him playing ice hockey at the South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena. While much of his family is on the East Coast, he looks forward to spending time with his father who lives in Placerville.

Burkard is a member of the Tahoe Orthopedic Sports Medicine physician group and will see patients in the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness when it opens. He currently treats patients in the Tahoe Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offices in South Lake Tahoe, Zephyr Cove and Carson Valley. To schedule an appointment, call 530-543-5554 or visit TahoeOrthopedics.com.