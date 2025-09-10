New restaurant Rice Thai Eatery blends authentic Thai cuisine with street food flair

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After opening their doors a few weeks ago, Rice Thai Eatery is offering up a fresh take on traditional cuisine with a focus on street food favorites and family recipes.

Co-owner Parima Mekrakseree who was born and raised in Thailand, moved to the U.S. about eight and a half years ago. She and her husband (Chirawat) are no strangers to owning restaurants in Tahoe with Chirawat having run My Thai Cuisine and Parima opening Tahoe Bear Tea House in 2021.

It was always Parima’s dream to be a business owner of a Thai restaurant so when she saw an opportunity to bring her culinary vision to life in the space formerly occupied by Thai on Ski Run, she jumped at the chance.

“I wanted something cozy, modern, and classy,” she said, describing the redesign of the restaurant’s interior. The new décor replaces the previous mountain-style aesthetic with updated appliances and a fresh ambiance designed to reflect both Thai culture and contemporary taste.

At the heart of Rice Thai’s menu lies its authentic recipes, many of which come directly from the owner’s mother, who serves as the restaurant’s head chef. Signature dishes include khao soi, a northern Thai curry noodle soup, kuay teow neua, a beef noodle soup reminiscent of pho but with Thai flavors, and khao mun gai, a beloved dish of chicken and rice.

“Rice is more than food for Thai people – it’s life,” the owner explained, noting that even the restaurant’s name pays homage to the central role rice plays in Thai cuisine.

“We’re trying to bring something new to Tahoe,” she added. “It’s Thai street food with a twist, and we want everyone to come check it out.”

Even though the restaurant has only been open for only a short time, Parima said the restaurant has received a warm welcome from locals and visitors alike and she credits strong community support and a prime location for the early success.

The shoulder season will provide the restaurant an opportunity to get its legs underneath them prior to the winter season approaching and their prime location on the route to Heavenly Ski Resort – something Parima is looking forward to.

But for now, the family run operation is inviting the community to experience their unique blend of tradition and innovation.

Rice Thai Eatery is located at 1169 Ski Run Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. More information on menu items and business hours can be found online at ricethaieatery.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-4599.