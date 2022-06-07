New restaurant, The Bistro at the Corner, opens in South Lake Tahoe

The Bistro features an upscale, mountain modern, fine dining experience.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Serving up a mountain modern, fine dining experience, an all-new custom designed restaurant has opened in South Lake Tahoe.

The Bistro at the Corner is officially open and a ribbon cutting event will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, which will include a complimentary cocktail and 10% off for reservations that evening, with the official grand opening ceremony at 5 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Bistro at the Corner to our AleWorX family of restaurants,” said Founder/CEO Luca Genasci. “The Bistro is our version of an upscale, mountain modern, fine dining experience with culinary influence designed and driven by Executive Chef Jimi Nakamatsu.”

The Bistro features an open kitchen concept on display for all to see from the elegant dining room. The aesthetic is laced with brushed steel, brown leather, white marble, custom lit glass, walnut, and pine. The menu is a mix of continental, comfort and American bistro offerings.

Dinner presents distinctive options such as caviar service, New Zealand elk chop and a decadent Overland burger topped with poached cold-water lobster meat.

Special to the weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is an elevated, upscale brunch menu with items such as, lobster eggs benedict, chilaquiles and bottomless mimosas.

“Creating this menu was a very exciting and creative process,” said Nakamatsu. “The Bistro team is proud to present our eclectic take on mouth watering ideas which will serve something special and truly unique to the South Lake Tahoe dining scene.”

The Bistro at the Corner is adjacent to Lake Tahoe AleWorX, The Cocktail Corner and the Backyard Bar & Grill all located at The Crossing at the Y, at 2040 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The restaurant is open for dinner from 5-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

For more information, visit https://bistroatthecorner.com .