New roundabout project in South Tahoe open for public review

A rendering of the proposed roundabout at Pioneer Trail and U.S. Highway 50. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe residents have a chance to offer input on a new roundabout, a project the El Dorado County Department of Transportation intends to move forward with at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and U.S. Highway 50.

The review and comment period is open and lasts through Sept. 2.

The county in a press release said it is proposing to remove the traffic signals at the intersection and replace it with a three-leg modern roundabout, which includes, but is not limited to, standard roundabout geometric features such as shared-use paths, crosswalks, splitter islands, truck apron with central island, and landscape buffer between the circulatory roadway and shared-use path.

The Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration/Initial Environmental Checklist may be reviewed at the Department of Transportation offices located at 924 B Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe or online at http://www.edcgov.us/Government/DOT/CEQA.aspx .

Comments during the review period should be directed to: Donaldo Palaroan, P.E., Senior Civil Engineer El Dorado County, Department of Transportation at the address above.

Comments may also be submitted electronically via email to donaldo.palaroan@edcgov.us . Failure to comment in writing will not preclude your right to comment at any public hearing for the proposed project.

The Board of Supervisors is anticipated to consider the Mitigated Negative Declaration in November.

The board’s agenda may be downloaded from the county website at https://eldorado.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx prior to the meeting.