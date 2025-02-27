New scholarships empower community engagement

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is accepting applications for a new scholarship program that empowers Lake Tahoe community members to engage in the planning process as part of the Tahoe Living initiative to update affordable and workforce housing policies, the agency announced today.

Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin is a multi-year project to modernize land use policies and the regional growth management system to make housing more accessible while maintaining and improving environmental protections. A core focus of the program is to establish long-term, two-way engagement between communities and agencies, with a particular focus on underrepresented groups, according to TRPA.

“We want to ensure that many voices help shape solutions to affordable housing that improve safety and continue to protect Lake Tahoe,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said. “These scholarships and new training opportunities can help community members most affected by housing challenges gain the knowledge and skills needed to engage in decision-making.”

Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin scholarships will award up to $25,000 to help individual community members participate in training courses that provide background knowledge on subjects like planning, environmental regulations, growth management, public safety, and zoning. Most awards will be up to up to $1,600, with one $3,000 scholarship to assist an individual in attending a conference. The scholarships are a companion to TRPA’s Community Academy webinar series and allow for education, discussion, and hands-on learning experiences, according to the agency.

Participants will also be asked to provide feedback on how the agency can improve the training program. The Community Academy webinar series is open to the public and recordings can be viewed at http://www.tahoeliving.org .

Anyone who is a full-time resident of the Tahoe Basin, a seasonal resident, or works in the Basin is welcome to apply. Scholarship recipients should represent a diverse range of backgrounds, experiences, interests, and communities. Applications and more information on eligibility are available at http://www.tahoeliving.org/engagement-approach .

Funding for the scholarships is provided through a grant from the State of California grant. TRPA has also provided mini-grant assistance to community-based organizations.