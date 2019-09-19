New Second Saturday Tahoe Art Walk planned for Lake Tahoe South Shore

Benko Art Gallery is participating in the Second Saturday Tahoe Art Walk.

Provided / Tahoe Art Walk

A new monthly ‘art walk’ will start this weekend and last through the rest of the year.

The premiere of the Second Saturday Tahoe Art Walk is from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, along U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe.

The art walk invites participants to explore venues that showcase local art and enjoy various perks such as wine and appetizers, discounts on purchases, artist talks and demonstrations, pop up galleries and extended business hours.

The art walk is free and a map is available at http://www.TahoeArtWalk.com.

Begin at Stateline, the Y, or the “trailhead” at Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio where you will find information about the local art scene and brochures from participating art walk venues.

Some of the venues that are already scheduled include Emanate Gallery, The Eadington Collectors Gallery, Fragrance Vault, Marcus Ashley Fine Art Gallery, Benko Art Gallery, Tahoe Art League Art Center, Compass Clay Studio and Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio.

The Tahoe Art Walk will take place again at the same time on each of the remaining second Saturdays of 2019: Oct. 12, Nov. 9, and Dec. 14.

New locations are expected to be added each month so check the map at TahoeArtWalk.com to see the venue listings and details before heading out.

This event is also free for businesses to participate in and is coordinated by Make Tahoe and Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio.

For information, contact info@maketahoe.com to get on the map.