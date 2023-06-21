New senior housing project in Minden could open by fall 2024

It was time to break out the big shovel for the groundbreaking of the Valage in Minden on Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand/The Reocrd-Courier

Ground has been broken on a 56-unit assisted living and 46-unit memory care project in Minden for a while, but on Tuesday Valage Carson Valley made it official.

Work on the $8 million senior living facility located at 973 Ironwood Drive has been underway for more than two months, but the project has been in the planning stage a lot longer.

“Valage Carson Valley has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate every resident’s needs and, more importantly, their wants,” said operator Integral Senior Living’s President and CEO Collette Gray. “A core tenet of the ISL philosophy is to create an environment where everyone can live well and focus on the things that truly bring them joy. The team we are building at Valage Carson Valley embodies that ethos, and we couldn’t be more excited to open the doors.”

The assisted living apartments range from studio to one- and two-bedroom units. In addition to walk-in closets, large designer bathrooms and full-size refrigerators, these apartments will also have their own secure WiFi networks and lighting systems that feature nighttime safety features. “The spacious memory care apartments are also complete with state-of-the-art technology, including a Safely-You™ fall monitoring system,” according to the company. “The community is designed for safety and security.”

A joint venture by Integral Senior Living and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, the project will be designed by PI Architects, built by Metcalf Builders, and managed by Leading Light Development and Construction Consulting.

Something at the site that overlooks the new Minden McDonalds has been in the works since at least 2007, but it succumbed to the Great Recession.

A decade later, Planning Commissioners approved a special use permit in 2017, which has been renewed twice, mainly due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This community will be a place for our residents to live and lead active lives,” said ISL Ventures president David Simon. “In our business, we don’t build buildings, we build communities. We do so with the ongoing goal of serving our residents and providing a stimulating, active environment for our residents and associates to thrive. We recognize the honor it is to support our residents and be guests in their homes, and to provide unsurpassed care to meet their needs.”

Developers hope to open the project, which will employ more than 60 full-time workers, by fall 2024. Staffing will include full-time nurses, an in-house chef and culinary team, in addition to an activities and wellness team.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Integral Senior Living and the opportunity to bring this amazing senior living community to Douglas County,” said Metcalf Builders President & CEO Bryce Clutts. “This is a very important project to the Town of Minden and the entire Carson Valley. As a resident of Carson Valley, I am grateful that our firm, Metcalf Builders, was the one selected to assist in the preconstruction process and build this community. We welcome your community to our community.”

For more information, visit Valage Carson Valley online.