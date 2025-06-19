New shuttle service to replace dangerous roadside parking in Emerald Bay this summer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – This summer, unsafe, illegal, and environmentally harmful roadside parking will be removed in Emerald Bay and a new shuttle service, funded by Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Fund, will offer an easy, convenient and lake-friendly transportation alternative to access one of Tahoe’s most visited spots.

“Emerald Bay is one of Tahoe’s greatest treasures and also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Basin,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “With this new pilot, the hope is we will see reduced traffic congestion, improved safety along the roadside, and it will be easier for people to experience the incredible beauty of Emerald Bay without the hassle of finding a parking spot.”

Over the July 4 holiday, Caltrans will conduct a Road Safety Audit that will be used to identify long- and short-term transportation solutions that the agency may be able to implement permanently. Following the holiday, the Tahoe Transportation District will install temporary barriers to restrict access to the roadside parking spaces in conjunction with the summer pilot project. Shuttle service to Emerald Bay will begin on Tuesday, July 15. During the pilot project, California Highway Patrol will be strictly enforcing the new parking restrictions.

“The easier it is to get around Tahoe without your car, the better protected Lake Tahoe will be from pollution,” said Gavin Feiger, Policy Director for the League to Save Lake Tahoe, also known as Keep Tahoe Blue. “The data we gather about how riders use the Emerald Bay shuttle will help our regional transportation partners design travel options that meet the public’s needs, reduce congestion through this popular area, and protect Tahoe’s environmental health and the beauty we all cherish.”

The new Emerald Bay shuttle service will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between July 15 and October 15, 2025 with a roundtrip cost to the rider of $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 13 and under. Tickets will be available through a simple online reservation system starting in early July.

Routes from South Lake Tahoe:

Camp Richardson to Vikingsholm

The South Tahoe Y Transit Center to Vikingsholm (weekends only)

Route from North Lake Tahoe:

Sugar Pine Point State Park at CA State Park Road to Vikingsholm

Funding for this pilot is being provided by the Tahoe Fund and the Keep Tahoe Blue, with the project team consisting of transportation planning and implementation experts, local government officials, and potential funders from agencies and organizations including: El Dorado County, Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, California State Parks, Placer County, Tahoe Transportation District, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, City of South Lake Tahoe, Sierra State Parks Foundation, South Shore Transportation Management Association, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Tahoe Fund, and Keep Tahoe Blue.

Learn more at http://www.emeraldbayshuttle.com .