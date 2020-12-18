New sledding hill, TubeTahoe, opens Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two South Shore residents, Leon Abravanel and Mark Budgell, are owners of a brand new outdoor family-friendly recreation spot in Meyers called TubeTahoe.

The owners have been at work blowing snow and grooming sledding hills for safe sledding and its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 19.

TubeTahoe will be open everyday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will offer special discounts of up to 50% on certain days to locals (with local ID). TUbeTahoe is located at 3021 U.S. Highway 50.

For more information, visit http://www.tubetahoe.com or follow them on social media.