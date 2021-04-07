New South Tahoe art studio holds grand opening Saturday

The DeRubeis Fine Art of Metal Gallery is open in South Lake Tahoe. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The DeRubeis Fine Art of Metal Gallery is open in South Lake Tahoe at the Chateau at the Village.

There will be a grand opening with Chris DeRubeis making a live appearance at the gallery at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

The South Lake Tahoe location is added to the other DeRubeis locations in Key West, Scottsdale, Las Vegas and Lahaina.

Call the gallery at 530-600-2838 to reserve your meet and greet spot.

The gallery is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit B next to McP’s Pub in South Lake Tahoe. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

For more information on the artist and gallery, visit http://www.derubeisfineart.com/ .