New Stateline Casino to host job fair this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new casino operated by a Nevada franchise plans to open at Stateline by early August. Currently in the midst of final touches, the Tahoe Nugget Casino is holding a hiring event this week from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.. on July 16, 17, and 18 (Tuesday through Thursday). Management is hoping to fill around 25 roles across all departments.

The venue is a slots-only establishment and one of more than 13 locations run by the Nugget franchise. General manager and owner Scott Tate describes the new location as “having a strong Tahoe feel”, with exposed wood and river rock characterizing the interior. “While we have many locations,” says Tate, “we always like to make them unique and specific to the community and the area.”

Area Manager Lee Kennedy similarly describes the casino as “warm, inviting, and intimate,” adding that the venue’s cozy vibe “perfectly compliments the Tahoe community.”

The building, located at 177 Hwy 50, Stateline, was home to a casino from the 1960s to the ’90s, before becoming home to a number of restaurants. The Nugget franchise bought the building in 2020 and re-established gaming rights as part of the multi-year reopening process.

The Nugget will retain the long-standing Sushi Pier restaurant as its in-house dining option. Sushi Pier is a family-owned restaurant that’s been operating in the area since 2000. Though they originally opened in a different, ‘hole-in-the-wall’ location almost 25 years ago, Sushi Pier has operated in the now under-construction Nugget building for more than a decade.

Those interested in the venue’s job fair are invited to stop by the building (177 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV) during event hours. According to a Nugget casino press release, the casino’s management invites applicants to “meet with our team members for immediate interviews and discover how you can find a rewarding career that fits your lifestyle.”

Tate adds that they “welcome anyone who might be interested to come by and take a look.”

“We’re hiring for every job there is at a small casino,” says Tate. “And we want to emphasize that we’re very flexible with hours. We like hiring not only full-time people, but a lot of part-time people. If someone wants to work as little as one day, or limited hours multiple days, we’re interested in talking to them.”

For more information about the job fair and online application options, applicants can visit https://www.nuggetcasinos.com or call 775-882-8770 Ext: 207.

The casino is slated to host a soft opening in early August followed by a grand opening in September.

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.