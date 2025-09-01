New student board members, e-bike safety and special education audit: board of education updates

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Thursday, the board of education met after the first days of school for the Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) to discuss the new year, e-bike safety and a special education audit. They also swore in the new student board members and received public comment especially focused on the new insurance plan.

Reports to the board

New student board members Miri Lucksinger and Arya Saini were sworn in first thing. Per the previous student board members’ suggestion, Lucksinger and Saini are the first board members to be voted in. Lucksinger is a junior and Saini is a senior. Both were highly enthusiastic to begin their positions.

Board members reported a positive start to the school year and plenty of excitement. Saini reported that the superintendent’s advisory council met earlier in the day and are working on a project and will be presenting at the California School Boards Association annual education conference about the importance of student voice in education. Lucksinger added that they would be presenting for the Small School District Association (SSDA) about leadership positions in the district.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler added that the SSDA would be on location in Tahoe on September 11.

The representative for the South Tahoe Educators Association, Nicole Moore, said, “It was heartwarming to see educators welcome their students with open arms.” She also shared that they distributed the Immigration Legal Resource Center’s red cards to students, faculty and staff. These red cards detail the rights and protections of the U.S. Constitution and how to exercise those rights. “It’s important for us to create a safe space for everyone on our campus.”

She, like other teachers there, also spoke about the health insurance costs for teachers under the new California’s Valued Trust (CVT) plans.

Public comment

Since the new insurance rates were announced, many teachers have been requesting that LTUSD help cover the major costs that they will incur. Hundreds of dollars would be added to educators’ monthly costs, and the program does not let them opt-out, even if they have a spouse who could provide insurance coverage for them.

One anonymous South Tahoe High School (STHS) teacher said, “I have taught in seven different school districts, and I have never had health insurance as poor as what is offered by LTUSD, including previous to this increase.”

Sharon Abelow, who has taught for 13 years in LTUSD, said that the board should include more diverse perspectives in order to find a solution for this issue, and suggested that they come substitute in the schools and in special education in order to understand what teachers are working with.

Allison Murphy, who has a new family, said she’s already dropped down to the lowest plan and her monthly expenses have still gone up by over $800.

Chad Lawrence, who spoke on behalf of his wife, said that she urged the board to reject the current health proposal, continue negotiation, cover costs for teachers and allow an opt-out for teachers with spouses who have health insurance plans.

Cutler said in response, “It’s been hard with CVT dropping these new rates on us. The board has shared with me their interest and desire for us to do what we can.” He also specified that these increases don’t hit until paychecks at the end of October.

Two other public comments came in, unrelated to the insurance issue.

Kathy Haven requested that the board look at the school calendar, which impacts learning, finals, student athletes and end of the year testing. LTUSD follows Nevada’s school schedule and not California’s, which starts earlier in August. She suggested that she would like to see a committee come together.

A junior at STHS asked for lockers at the school, as he carries several required textbooks and binders for his classes.

Back to school update

Alan Reeder presented quickly on the back-to-school updates from each school. Site single focuses for improving student learning continue in every school.

Bijou said they are excited to continue using thinking maps, which benefit language development. Meyers Elementary highlighted the Apache Avenue Roadway Improvement which makes it safer to get to school. Sierra House Elementary will be piloting illustrative math this school year. Tahoe Valley Elementary is prioritizing making a safe and secure learning space.

South Tahoe Middle School continues to enhance student engagement. STHS is continuing work and progress with Cal Ed partners in math. Mt. Tallac will be on the Lake Tahoe Community Campus every Friday and the Elevated Digital Learning Academy program will have some changes.

LTUSD is switching its academic assessment protocol from Woodcock Johnson to the Kauffman Test of Educational Achievement and has new staff: five new teachers, a new contracted behaviorist and a new full-time speech and language pathologist.

The Multilingual Learner Support program will have comprehensive support for all staff, expanded instructional support for teachers and new protocols for attendance outreach. Director Karen Goldberg pointed out that the graduation rate for multilingual learners is up to 85.7% and chronic absenteeism decreased from 37.2% to 30.3%.

Alana Cayabyab will be providing full-time support for staff and students, while Daisy Arellano will continue support and start on new initiatives.

Saini said that she appreciated the work that they were doing and the expansions to the program. “As a student that was a multilingual learner when I entered this district back in 2013, where this level of support didn’t exist, that support means the world to these children and these families.”

E-bike safety

E-bikes have become a more common way for children to commute to school, but challenges in road and school infrastructure, legal vehicles to ride for children under 16 and the safety elements were something Dave Zebo, director of facilities and transportation, introduced to the board.

Zebo said that they wanted to encourage kids to ride to school for the independence and environmental benefits that it provides, but also wanted there to be a safety policy.

Both the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids (TASK) approached Zebo with the opportunity to collaborate on safety.

Zebo also addressed that they needed to make equity considerations to both enforce rules and provide safety for students in need, as well as a financial investment for staffing, training and infrastructure improvements.

Several stakeholders discussed their thoughts during the public comment period of the item, including TRPA and TASK representatives, the Bicycle Coalition and teachers who educate on biking.

Peter Fink, a board member on the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (among other involvements in biking in the area), said many people approached him to talk about e-bike safety for students after the tragic bike accident and death of Giada Lancellotti earlier this year. He said the Soroptimists’ Club and potentially the League of Wheelmen could provide funding for education and infrastructure like bike racks.

Board president Lauri Kemper said that the school bonds were going to ingress/egress improvements for cars, but could be considered for bikes as well. She also said that the legal issues around what e-bikes could be ridden by children were complex.

Lucksinger also suggested that there be improved bike routes for the high school.

Special education audit

Lastly, the board heard the follow-up to the official proposal of an audit for the special education program. School Services of California Inc. (SSC) would conduct a broad analysis of the program. Anjanette Pelletier, director and management consulting services at SSC, said that they would take a strengths-based approach and work with the district to leverage their assets and benefits.

Board clerk Jon Hetherton questioned the financial impact of $54,700. Pelletier said that the study would be comprehensive and tailored to their district, and is particularly in-depth.

Darrell Miller, chair of the special education community advisory committee, said, “I am pleased to see the board take action to gain insight into the education of disabilities in our district.” He agreed the full study would provide the best picture of what’s happening with the special education local plan area (SELPA), which hadn’t been revised and presented to the board for many years prior to the June 12th meeting.

Miller requested that they add an audit on the service delivery for special education, which has been a major concern for the special needs community.

He also asked that the consultant be directed to interact with the special needs community firsthand. “We cannot stress enough the importance of involving the special needs community as a part of this process of discovery, in order to move beyond communication barriers and build a true partnership that serves the interests of students with disabilities.”

Miller also questioned why he hadn’t been informed of the previous presentation and action item. “What does it take for the district to overcome its inability to communicate effectively and consistently work for students with disabilities, by including the special needs community as early as possible in all potential solutions to address our concerns? And when will the board hold the district accountable for its actions?”

Lastly, Miller addressed Hetherton’s question, saying, “The cost is inconsequential if it addresses the issues and improves education for students with disabilities.”

Pelletier specified that the proposal had been adjusted to include information about service delivery patterns, as well as compliance and improving monitoring activities. The board will have a report on the study by May, but Miller expressed the hope that there would be plans to improve special education in the meantime.

The next Board of Education meeting will take place on September 11.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.