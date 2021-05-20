New Tahoe business offers luxury picnics for any occasion

Reverie hosts picnics for all occasions.

Provided

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Imagine a picnic on the beach with you and a group of your close friends, blankets are already laid out when you arrive and a table is set, filled with local food and drink, bouquets of flowers and unique decorations.

Reverie Picnics can do all of that and more.

Reverie Picnics was founded in the fall of 2020 by friends Jordan Stiteler and Mackenzie Cortez. The two met while working for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

Cortez describes Stiteler as a “renaissance woman,” and Stiteler was always bringing ideas for a business to Cortez who has a Masters in business administration. They couldn’t find the right idea, until April 2020, when Stiteler brought up the possibility of boutique picnics.

The picnics come with everything, guests don’t have to do anything.

Provided

“I just think this is the perfect business that combines what we’re both really passionate about and what we’re both good at,” Cortez said.

However, Cortez was nine months pregnant at the time, so plans were put on hold through the summer.

Reverie Picnics offers everything needed for a picnic. Guests can pick the location and the theme and Reverie makes it happen.

“Our goal is just to bring every piece of the puzzle in so people can just walk-in and enjoy a luxury picnic that they’ve never even dreamed could be possible,” Stiteler said.

When they say every piece of the puzzle, they mean everything from the blankets and table to the cutlery, napkins and flowers, as well as, locally sourced food and drinks.

They offer several packages; the boho, the romantic, the proposal, the Tahoe and the mini.

Reverie has established a partnership with Round Hill Pines, so for the Tahoe package, the picnic is set up right on the beach.

Reverie hosts picnics at Round Hill Pines.

Provided

They also have a partnership with Enchanted Gardens in Reno and, if they can get the permit, they can go wherever the guest wants.

They will also come to guests and set-up in the backyard and, on a rainy day, they even set up in a living room.

While the packages give customers a good starting point, Reverie also does custom picnics.

“We just want to help everyone, if someone has an idea and it seems ‘out there’ or really big … we want to try and make it reality,” Stiteler said. “Custom picnics are definitely our absolute favorite thing to do.”

For example, they just hosted a tea party for a 5-year-old’s birthday. They’ve hosted bridal showers, anniversaries, proposals and just a night out with the friends.

They can host a romantic evening for two or for parties up to 50 people (if they have enough warning).

Since both women have a background working with nonprofits, they also want to use their company to give-back. They’ve donated many picnics to nonprofit charity events.

“We’re absolutely excited and willing to work with anyone who has an idea of how we can use our business to help the Reno-Tahoe community,” Cortez said. “We’re one million percent here for it and would love to have those conversations.”

For more information, visit reveriepicnics.com .