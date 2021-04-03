New Tahoe business offers moped, slingshot, motorcycle rentals

STATELINE, Nev. — Matt Beaghley is an avid motorcyclist and Sina Beaghley loves feeling the air in her face from the back of the bike.

So when they moved to Lake Tahoe from San Diego last year, they were excited to rent bikes locally to explore the basin.

They were shocked to find that not only was there nowhere in the basin to rent motorcycles but they also couldn’t find any rentals in Reno, Carson City or Sacramento.

Thus grew Rolling Freedom Motorcycles Lake Tahoe.

Matt and Sina Beaghley love riding together. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune



Rolling Freedom offers different types of motorcycle rentals. They have several Harley Davidsons for people who want the cruiser experience but they also have Triumphs and Ducatis for those who want the adventure rides. They not only offer motorcycle rentals, but they also have mopeds, electric bikes and a slingshot.

“[Sina] doesn’t have a motorcycle license and we wanted to make the business accessible for people who have them and don’t have them,” Matt said. “We want the wind in the air kind of feeling.”

Rolling Freedom offers something for everyone. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune



The slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle, with two wheels in the front and one in the back. It’s open-aired, low to the ground and looks very much like the Batmobile (Sina said they purposely choose black to look more like batman’s famous ride).

“It drives like a car but feels like a motorcycle,” Matt said.

Sina, who said she doesn’t not trust herself on a motorcycle, drove the slingshot from San Diego to Lake Tahoe and had a blast.

Rolling Freedom is giving people the opportunity to experience Tahoe in another way.

“Without being out in nature on a trail, you’re as close as you can be to it,” Matt said. “You’re feeling the coolness, you’re feeling the heat, you’re the altitude, you’re feeling everything that it is.”

Sina also said these options give people the opportunity to go farther and see more.

“There’s Lake Tahoe but that’s not the only thing around here,” Matt added. “There is some of the most beautiful riding in the area around here.”

They mentioned a trip they took to Markleeville last fall while the leaves were changing colors.

While Rolling Freedom wants to give people a great experience, they also want to give back.

Matt is a veteran and Sina was a civil servant for the U.S. government that was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Rolling Freedom Motorcycles Lake Tahoe will donate a portion of our proceeds proudly in support Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, a non-profit organization that provides military veteran warriors with quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families during recovery,” Sina said.

Rolling Freedom will begin taking reservations in May. They offer half day, full day and 24 hour rentals. The prices vary by the bike.

To learn more, visit http://www.rolltahoe.com .