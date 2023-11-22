New Tahoe Elite Cheer Team wins big at first competition, moves onto Nationals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – All three teams from the Tahoe Elite Cheer Team placed in their debut appearance at the Jamz Battle of the Capital cheer competition in Roseville, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

This reserves a spot for the Snowbunnies at the nationals in Las Vegas, taking place in May, 2024.

The senior team, ages 13 – 19, won first place in the prep level division 3.2.

Both the junior team, ages 8 – 12, and the minis, ages 6 – 7, brought home the second place prize in their prep levels, division 2.1 and 1.1, respective categories. Team Owner Victoria Hemenes says the max division level for their age groups is a level five.

The new Tahoe Elite Cheer Team places in a competition in Roseville, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Provided / Tahoe Elite Cheer Team FB_IMG_1699770286868

The competition awarded the entire team with best of sportsmanship out of 100 teams. Hemenes says they weren’t aware of the sportsmanship category, but recalls the team being grateful and excited to simply be there. She believes that rubbed off on the sportsmanship judges.

“They were just so excited to see everyone’s uniforms,” she says, “there was no jealousy or anything, they were just so happy and I think that’s what won them that sportsmanship.”

Hemenes created the team around six months ago, in May 2023, with the goal of creating a healthy cheer outlet for local youth since pop warner no longer provided that in south Tahoe.

These accomplishments are an added bonus, she says, “I opened up this in hopes that we can start this team and see where it goes, and I am blown away by how advanced these girls have gone.”

She says what makes it even more impressive, is most of the their kids did not have prior cheer experience.

But now that the team has experienced their first competition and win, they’re more driven than ever, says Hemenes.

The team plans on raising funds and getting sponsorships to go to nationals in May. They’re also looking for a bigger place to practice, currently limited by their four hour allotment at the recreation center.

The teams did so well, that experts there recommended they increase their entries at nationals from a prep level to a more competitive elite level.

The Snowbunnies plan on not just adding more stunts to their performance for nationals, but also more advanced stunts, jumps, and harder dance routines as well, to enter at that raised level.

Hemenes says they hope to place at nationals, but the experience itself will be a amazing for the new team and its five coaches.