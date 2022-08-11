New ‘Take it Slow’ campaign launches at Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Take Care Tahoe, Lake Tahoe’s collaborative stewardship campaign, hosted the “Take it Slow, Tahoe” event at Sand Harbor on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to kick off their latest message encouraging responsible behaviors. The message is designed to capture the attention of drivers by incorporating artwork to remind them to drive slowly to protect people and animals.

The initiative follows multiple situations in the basin that has involved injuries to pedestrians due to vehicles, including when local Incline Village resident Helen Neff was struck by a vehicle at a State Route 28 pedestrian intersection in March 2021, and a 14-year old being struck on his bike and then left at the scene by the driver. These incidents, along with many others in the basin, have brought the issue of vehicle safety and responsible driving to the forefront of city officials and local residents all over the basin.

Provided/Tahoe Fund

The event was hosted by Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Community Engagement Manager Victoria Ortiz, Tahoe Fund’s Chief Executive Officer Amy Berry, and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition Board Member Kira Smith. Neff was also able to attend the event to give a first-person account of how important it is to drive safely in the basin.

Sand Harbor’s parking lot was set up to appear like a car dealership, with messages about how to take Take it Slow, Tahoe and helpful information for drivers and pedestrians. Visitors voted on their favorite messages, and were able to talk with representatives from Take Care Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, Nevada Department of Transportation, along with other agencies about the importance of driving slow and staying vigilant.

The event will be a continued effort made by Washoe, Placer, and El Dorado counties to curb unsafe driving in the area, and the message will continue to be spread throughout the basin along with other efforts such as the use of Traffic Data Collectors by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sgt. Joseph Colacurcio. The device, which resembles a small sprinkler, will be attached to telephone poles or street signs to better analyze traffic patterns and what areas need more attention from agencies.

For more information about Take Care Tahoe’s event, along with more initiatives being taken to take care of the basin, the wildlife, and communities, visit takecaretahoe.org .