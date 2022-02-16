New tea house opens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe is home to a variety of tasty foods and drinks that come from all over the world, and the Tahoe Bear Tea House is excited to add their delicious, chewy boba to the mix.
Owner Parima Mekrakeseree and her husband had been looking high and low for the perfect boba on the South Shore, but weren’t able to find anything that they felt met the true standard of boba.
“We love tea everywhere we go,” said Mekrakeseree. “We order tea everywhere, but we love everything homemade.”
Mekrakeseree explained that their recipes are made in-house from ingredients imported from Taiwan. Ingredients imported include black tea leaves, chewy pearls, match green tea, Hokkaido milk, and more.
For items they cannot source from Taiwan, the team is able to source locally.
“We really concentrate on everything,” said Mekrakeseree. “We’re trying to do something different here.”
Although the shop is just tea right now, Mekrakeseree is excited to begin to offer ice cream next summer as well.
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Customers are also able to order their drinks ahead online to save time.
60% of the shops menu is vegan friendly, and many of the drinks can be customized with different milks like soy or oat, along with the addition of different toppings.
Items on the menu that patrons can get excited about include the Fire Bear Series, which features a variety of coffees and milks teas. The fresh fruit teas have the option to add aloe vera, and specialty frisks like the honey green tea lemonade offer a great variety of options.
Tahoe Bear Tea House is located on 3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd..
For more information about the newest tea house on the South Shore, visit tahoebearteahouse.com.
