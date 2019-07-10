New team members join Chase International

Chase International recently announced the hiring of four new team members.

Kendra Barraza, Margaret Zimlich, Lindsay Buchanan and Alora Reynold all bring a variety of experiences to the luxury real estate firm headquartered at Lake Tahoe.

Zimlich worked in the airline business as an airport manager and trainer, which provided the opportunity to work with all walks of life and personalities, according to a press release. During those 25 years, Zimlich learned to appreciate the value of forthright service and crystal-clear communication.

“My development of service programs and training modules have given me the enlightenment of ‘service first,’” Zimlich said in a press release. “In this experience of decorum and etiquette, I can relate to all cultures and ethnic groups finding no one I can’t respond to and achieve their needs.”

Zimlich enjoys the opportunity to get to know her clients on a personal level, help them define the lifestyle that they prefer, and then gather and present the options that best fit their vision and desires through Chase International’s Reno, Nevada office.

She applies the same techniques as a volunteer for SCORE where she helps local businesses achieve their own ideas and dreams. Zimlich can be found on the links, slopes and lakes that enhance her active lifestyle.

Brazza’s previous career experience was in project management and the technology field.

She’s a true troubleshooter, according to the press release, who knows how to sort through the options and clearly communicate the best solutions for all involved.

“I always work on behalf of my clients and respect their investment as if it were my own,” Barazza said in the release. “My clients can rest assured that they will get the best value and the finest representation throughout the entire transaction.”

In addition to her business background, Barazza brings a seasoned local’s perspective to the table as one who has lived in the Reno/Sparks region for most of her life. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno. Her connections are as valuable as her personal insight about the local schools, neighborhoods and business environment, which she shares with her clients through Chase International’s Sparks, Nevada office.

Barazza looks forward to family time and always finds time to volunteer to support breast cancer awareness, sports and animal care.

Buchanan comes from a private banking background. She understands her clients’ financial big picture; and with her extensive experience in customer service, she knows how important the small things can be, per the release.

Collectively, Buchanan has refined the art of uncovering and understanding her clients’ personal needs and desires.

“I know how important it is to make my clients happy,” Buchanan said in the release. “I always do what’s right for them and never over promise on things I can’t deliver.”

Throughout her entire career Buchanan has refined her ability to uncover business opportunities within the most saturated and developed market, all of which are the critical skills that she applies to help her clients through Chase International’s Truckee, California office.

Buchanan is consistently present in her community and lending a hand to those who need it most.

Prior to her real estate career, Reynolds was involved in promoting innovative winter safety traction control devices.

Within her real estate career, she is well respected for her exceptional comprehension of the world of technology and social media, according to the release. All combined, exploring and implementing new technologies comes naturally to Reynolds who applies this aptitude to find the ideal target markets for her clients through Chase International’s South Lake Tahoe, California office.

“I am organized, client-focused, and enjoy the challenge of finding the ideal solution for my clients’ needs and dreams,” Reynolds said in the release.

In addition to her professional skills, Reynolds has a deep respect and admiration for living the mountain lifestyle. She grew up in Yosemite National Park, which fueled her passion to help preserve Lake Tahoe’s pristine environment while she enjoys its endless assets.