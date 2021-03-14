New urgent care to open in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 41-year resident of Barton’s Emergency Room staff, Dr. Steve Leman, is opening an urgent care facility, Quick Care Tahoe, in South Lake Tahoe near the “Y.”

Tahoe Urgent Care and Family Medicine closed in May 2020 leaving the south end of the city with no option for swift care for less severe injuries other than Barton’s Urgent Care facility at Stateline or the Emergency Room in South Lake.

“This is a community need that needs to be filled,” Leman said. “I am very proud of the emergency room [at Barton], but it’s focus is for bigger, more complex problems.”

Leman recently celebrated his 42nd year working in the ER at Barton. He started at Barton in 1979 after moving to Lake Tahoe in 1972.

Quick Care Tahoe is privately owned by Leman along with Sean Bishop and Jonathan Raymond.

A core value to the team is to work with the existing medical infrastructure in South Lake Tahoe as an addition to the community.

While the new facility will reduce the strain on the ER at Barton, it will also be more cost friendly, according to Leman.

The construction of the new building will begin in 2022, but the interim location — which is located at Tahoe Valley Pharmacy — will open Tuesday, March 16. The new facility will be located near Alpine Animal Hospital and Bevmo at the “Y.”

The interim location of Quick Care in Tahoe Valley Pharmacy.

Provided

Quick Care Tahoe will have the full capabilities as the previous urgent care did and will be staffed regularly with nurse practitioners.

“We appreciate Dr. Leman’s efforts to offer a quick care opportunity on this side of town,” said President and CEO of Barton Health, Dr. Clint Purvance. “We’re eager to coordinate care for our community with Dr. Leman’s team and ensure patients receive appropriate and expedited care.”

Although Barton does not own or operate Quick Care Tahoe, they plan to work directly with Dr. Leman to meet additional needs of his patients.

“Barton is pleased there will be additional medical services to address urgent needs near the Y, increasing access to care for both residents and visitors,” said Mindi Befu, public information officer for Barton Health. “We look forward to working with Dr. Leman and his team, and to help establish a smooth referral process for additional medical needs within the Barton integrated network.”

The Quick Care is to open March. 16.

Provided

Leman hopes that the facility will soon be a COVID vaccination site as well.

“It will fill a void for people who need to be taken care of more promptly,” Leman said. “We are here to serve the community.”