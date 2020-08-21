Healthy Tahoe: New Urolift procedure improving quality of life

Brian Steixner, MD

More than 50% of men over the age of 50 suffer from benign prostatic hyperplasia, also known as an enlarged prostate. While BPH is common for older men, causing the frequent urge to urinate — especially at night, and other symptoms like difficulty starting urination, having a weak stream or one that stops and starts, or the inability to completely empty the bladder.

For quite some time, the only solutions were medications or invasive surgical procedures. Men now have a new option available locally, thanks to the latest medical system that is providing a 15-minute treatment for lasting relief from BPH.

A new system called UroLift equips a same-day procedure to relieve the enlarged prostate’s impacts on the bladder and urethra. Recovery is much shorter than surgery, and four weeks after their treatment, men may stop their prostate medication. The symptom relief typically lasts up to 10 years, vastly improving overall quality of life.

This new procedure is an option for men with BPH who want to get off their BPH medications, preserve their sexual functions and promote bladder health. Side effects from medication or major surgery are a deterrent for some men seeking treatment for BPH; this new procedure addresses those concerns, enabling more men suffering from an enlarged prostate to receive care and experience relief. Medical providers like myself find this encouraging, as nearly 40 million men in the United States are suffering from prostate issues that can be treated effectively and with little downtime.

Since the FDA-approved the UroLift procedure in 2013, it has grown in popularity and become part of the standard of care for the American Urological Association in the treatment of enlarged prostates and is now covered by many insurances including Medicare. Locally, more than 200 UroLift procedures have been conducted at Barton Urology, with high patient satisfaction rates as the side effects are minimal.

This outpatient treatment is one of many elective procedures available at Barton Urology that can improve quality of life. If you may be experiencing symptoms of BPH or would like to speak with a member of our clinical team, call the Barton Urology office at 530-543-5400.

Dr. Brian Steixner is a board-certified urologist and medical director at Barton Urology.