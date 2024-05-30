New WCSD superintendent signs $280,000 contract

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved an employment agreement with incoming Superintendent of Schools Joseph Ernst, M.Ed. Then Ernst signed it.

“We officially have our next superintendent of schools, Mr. Joe Ernst,” said Board President Elizabeth Smith at Tuesday’s meeting. “Thank you so much.”

The four-year contract, effective through June 30, 2028, comes after a rigorous selection process that concluded with the Board voting to hire Ernst during a public meeting on May 14.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ernst will receive an annual base salary of $280,000, slightly lower than the $310,000 offered to the previous superintendent. However, the new contract includes performance-based salary increases, tied to an overall effective rating in annual evaluations conducted by the board. If Ernst receives an effective rating, he will be eligible for a 2% increase in his base salary, with the board having the discretion to grant a higher percentage.

“I want to thank Mr. Ernst for coming to terms with this agreement,” said Board Vice President Adam Mayberry. “I think it speaks well of his integrity, of his true commitment to this district, his desire to serve our students and families. I can’t wait to have you on board.”

The contract also introduces longevity bonuses, not offered in the previous superintendent’s agreement. If Ernst remains in the position, he will receive a bonus equal to 5% of his then annual base salary on June 30, 2027, and an 8% bonus on June 30, 2028.

“The duties and responsibilities really stayed the same throughout from the prior contract to this contract,” said Colleen Platt of the Platt Law Group who wrote the contract.

Fringe benefits are specifically itemized in the new contract, including payment of Ernst’s insurance premiums, life insurance, and full payment of his contributions to the Nevada Public Employees’ Retirement System. Vacation and sick leave will accrue at the same rates as the previous contract, with up to 10 days of unused vacation leave eligible for cash-out each year.

The agreement requires Ernst and his immediate family to establish and maintain residency in Washoe County throughout the contract term.

“So if the superintendent of schools is not living in the community that he is serving, it’s really difficult for him or her to really know what the community needs,” said Platt. “So we really felt a residency requirement was an important aspect of the contract.”

Immediate family members are defined as the spouse or partner and minor children.

The contract also clearly articulates the superintendent’s duties and responsibilities, mandating that he devote all professional time, attention, knowledge, and skills solely to the school district’s interests. Outside employment, professional endeavors, or personal business are prohibited during the contract term without approval from the board president or vice president.

In an effort to support Ernst’s professional growth, the contract allows for up to five administrative days of personal professional travel each fiscal year to attend programs, seminars, courses, or informational meetings.

This differs from district-related professional travel, which must be approved by the board president or vice president and adhere to the district’s travel policy.

The new agreement includes a more structured evaluation process, with performance reviews to be conducted annually by Oct. 31, beginning in 2025. The board will set the evaluation instrument, process, and format, including an assessment of Ernst’s achievement of the goals outlined in the contract.

Termination provisions remain largely unchanged, allowing for separation by mutual agreement, resignation or retirement with 90 days’ notice, termination without cause with 30 days’ notice, termination for cause, or termination due to disability or death. Severance pay in the event of termination without cause includes salary through the last day of employment, accrued vacation and sick leave, six months of COBRA health insurance, and a payment equal to one year of the then annual base salary.

The board expressed confidence that the new employment agreement will provide the framework for a successful partnership with Superintendent Ernst, promoting stability, continuity, and improvement in the Washoe County School District’s educational programs.

Ernst will participate in a transitional training period with the outgoing interim superintendent and board president to ensure a smooth transfer of duties.

Since 2021, Ernst has been the Chief Continuous Improvement Officer for the Washoe County School District. For the previous 25 years, Ernst worked as a Co-Lead Area Superintendent, Elementary School Principal, Assistant Principal, and Elementary School Teacher. Before working in WCSD, Ernst taught elementary school in Michigan.