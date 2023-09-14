New wildfire starts near Markleeville

Wolf Creek Fire

Provided

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif.-Multiple resources from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, CalFire, BLM, and Nevada Department of Forestry have responded to a new wildfire ignition, called the Wolf Creek Fire, south of Markleeville near Wolf Creek Campground on the Carson Ranger District.

The fire was initially reported at 9:56 p.m. on September 12, 2023, and the cause remains unknown and is under investigation.

As of Thursday, Sept 14, the fire is estimated at 35 acres and is 25% contained. Firefighters and air resources are working in tandem on suppression efforts. Three helicopters and air attack are providing support to ground resources, who have been challenged by the rugged, steep terrain. Additional handcrews and aviation resources are en route to the incident.

Potential thunderstorms moving through the area pose safety concerns by creating downdrafts and gusty erratic winds over the fire area. The National Weather Service predicts warm and dry conditions prevailing through the rest of the week.

For more information contact- Rich Martinez at 775-340-2938 or rich.martinez@firenet.gov .

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit https://fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/ .

Source: Forest Service