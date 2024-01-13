New year, new you: Embrace the New Year with confidence

The start of the New Year is a natural time for reflection and personal growth. We focus on making positive changes that enhance our well-being and confidence by setting goals, cultivating healthy habits and embracing new experiences.

Personal transformation can be achieved through various means, such as improving physical fitness, pursuing educational endeavors, engaging in mindfulness practices or enhancing self-care routines.

For some individuals, improving their appearance may be a consideration within their personal journey. It can be a way to address specific concerns or insecurities, helping individuals align their physical appearance with their inner confidence.

Plastic surgery treatments, approached with careful consideration and guidance from professionals, can provide a means to achieve desired changes and is a way for some to embrace their individual beauty.

Some treatment options include:

Medical grade skin care

Injectable fillers such as Botox

Clear & Brilliant Laser Treatment

Surgical options such as facelift, brow lift, liposuction, tummy tuck, breast augmentation/reduction

This year, let’s make a commitment to nurturing our mental, emotional and physical well-being. There are numerous avenues to explore and by embracing different paths of self-improvement, we can embark on a fulfilling journey of growth and self-discovery in the year ahead.

Dr. Kathleen Holoyda is a board-certified plastic surgeon at Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, offering reconstructive and aesthetic procedures to the Lake Tahoe community. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 530.543.5799 or visit BartonHealth.org.