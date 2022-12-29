New Year’s Eve celebrations on Tahoe’s South Shore

The Loft at Heavenly Village will be hosting a rocking New Year's Eve celebration beginning at 9:30 p.m. in the Lounge.

Provided/Paul Reder

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — 2022 is coming to end, and New Year’s Eve parties are popping up all over Tahoe. With so many to choose, it’ makes a tough decision on where you want to spend your last day of the year. We’ve complied a list of events happening on the South Shore.

Light Up the Night! NYE Celebration at Hard Rock

Enjoy ringing in the new year at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for their Light Up the Night! New Year’s Eve celebration beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The event is free and will feature two DJs on Alpine Union Balcony, starting with DJ Cash Master and ending with DJ Oscar Perez.

There will be standing room only on Guitar Plaza, with exclusive Alpine Union Patio seating available.

Guests must be 21-plus, and can experience the show front and center with seating beginning at 9 p.m. and the firework show beginning at midnight.

Seating is $100 per person, and ticket purchase includes a champagne toast at midnight and premium seating with heaters.

A NYE exclusive menu will be available on the day of the event. To purchase tickets and learn more visit showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=229 .

Bloom Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will also be hosting a New Year’s weekend celebration starting with DJ SN! And DJ Cashmaster at 10:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30.

The following night, both DJs will be playing into the new year beginning at 9 p.m., and there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

DJ Cashmaster will close out the weekend at 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1. VIP bottle service is available for all the three nights and can be reserved by calling 775-589-7606.

Peek Lounge New Year’s Weekend Party

Peek Lounge at at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe will be hosting a New Year’s Weekend Party beginning at 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31. Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at Peek Lounge with no cover charge and VIP bottle service available.

General admission is 21-plus. Dress to impress, as Peek does not allow flip flops, shorts, tank tops, jerseys, or ripped clothing.

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/things-to-do/nightlife/peek-lounge .

Heavenly Holidays Rockin’ Lineup, Fireworks and Gondola Ball Drop

Heavenly Holidays will finish off with a rockin’ lineup of entertainment followed by fireworks and the gondola ball drop beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, with DJ CashMaster. Other performers include Miranda Rae Love and headliners The Gin Blossoms.

The band is an American alternative rock group that rose to fame first in 1992 with the release of New Miserable Experience and their first single “Hey Jealousy,” which topped charts in its time.

The fireworks and gondola ball drop will begin at 9 p.m. This show is set to be one of the largest free shows Heavenly Village has hosted.

Enjoy perfect photos opportunities with your friends and hit the dance floor with a live DJ playing throughout the night.

Courtesy Paul Reder

The Loft Tahoe New Year’s Eve Celebration

The Loft Tahoe is offering a number of New Year’s celebrations, including a special Magic After Dark: Robert Hall #Unfiltered show, along with a New Year’s Eve dinner buffet menu. Seatings for the dinner will take place at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Dinner is $99 per person (plus tax/gratuity), and includes a bottle of champagne and tons of dinner classics including a pasta station and carving station with filet mignon, au jus and horseradish cream.

The Magic After Dark Show begins at 9 p.m. following dinner. The show is 21-plus and tickets are $75. Purchase includes a glass of champagne.

There will also be a New Year’s Eve Ultra Lounge Party, with doors opening at 9:30 p.m. for a party you won’t forget.

General admission is $100 a person, and will include a free champagne toast at midnight, festive decorations and party favors to enjoy, and a DJ to dance the night away with.

To learn more about events happening at The Loft visit thelofttahoe.com .

The Bistro at the Corner New Year’s Eve Dinner and Viewing Party

Watch the east coast New Year’s Eve celebration with a classy dinner at The Bistro at the Corner beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

If you’re someone who wants to be in bed by 10 p.m. but still enjoy a classic celebration, The Bistro is the place for you. Enjoy an exclusive menu and a viewing of the ball drop on the east coast. Reservations are required for this meal and can be made at bistroatthecorner.com .

NYE 2023 Party at AleWorX Stateline

For those looking to explore the nightlife of South Lake Tahoe, check out AleWorX Stateline’s New Year’s Eve 2023 Party. The party will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 and go throughout the night. Entry is $20 cover charge for those 21-plus. There is no cover charge for ladies before 11 p.m.

DJ Scenick and DJ Montague will be there to help you put this year in the past and charge into 2023.

Bottle service reservations and group packages are also available and can be reserved by calling 775-580-6163.

To learn more about this event visit http://www.facebook.com/events/692893752442761 .

NYE ’23 Prohibition Party at Tahoe Cocktail Corner

Party like it’s the Roaring 20’s as the Tahoe Cocktail Corner travels back in time with a prohibition themed party for the news year. The party will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and is free to all.

There will be drink specials available throughout the night with music and the option to come dressed to the nines in your best 1920’s attire.

Reservations are not required for this event, so make sure to stop on by and join in on the fun. To learn more visit http://www.facebook.com/events/1169589397329373 .

Performances at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting The Motet with special guests The Main Squeeze for the 21-plus on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Crown Room.

The event will begin with a VIP Meet and Greet starting at 7 p.m. for $80 per person (plus taxes/fees), and includes entry to the main show. The meet and greet with The Main Squeeze will include a photo and exclusive access to the private pre-show soundcheck with the band.

For those who want to attend just the show, tickets are $50 (plus taxes/fees) and includes access to the main show.

The Main Squeeze is an American punk band from Indiana that came together in 2010 to create four full length albums. Their most recent to be released was in 2020, titled 12345.

The Motet have inspired the world with their unique style of dance music that tiptoes the liens between funk, should, jazz, and rock. They have graced the stage of festivals such as Bonnaroo, Bottle Rock, and Electric Forest, and will be bringing the heat for this incredible New Year’s Eve celebration.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

New Year’s Eve Party and Buffet at Bowl Incline

Bowl Incline will be closing to the public for their exclusive New Year’s Eve event beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

From 6-8 p.m., a buffet will be served including a soup and salad station, a carving station, a poke station, and a dessert bar. The late night buffet will continue from 10-11 p.m. and will feature a nacho and pretzel bar with soft drinks available.

Activities scheduled for the night include unlimited bowling, unlimited arcade and billiards, a champagne toast at midnight, a live DJ and dancing in the upstairs lounge, which is 21-plus, and a raffle drawing every hour.

Adult tickets are $200 (plus taxes/fees) and children between 2-12 are $100. This event is 18-plus after 10 p.m. Tickets are available at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-bowl-incline-tickets-478692581397 .

New Year’s Eve Winterland Ball at Edgewood Tahoe – Clubhouse Experience

Welcome in 2023 in style at the Winter Wonderland Ball at Edgewood Lake Tahoe Resort beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Enjoy access to a culinary celebration with live-actin chef stations, complimentary Champagne, beer, wine, and cocktails, and live music with a dance floor.

In addition, there will be a Whiskey Lounge, along with fun photo opportunities to save and share memories with friends and families.

Tickets to this event are $325. Black tie attire is required, and this event is 21-plus. This event will occur rain, snow, or shine. Valet parking inside the gates of Edgewood is included.

To learn more, visit http://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/tix/3776/event/1296237 .

New Years Eve Part at the American Legion

Join Proper Vibe Productions at the American Legion for an incredible New Year’s Eve party complete with bass music and great vibes starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Performers include Rest in Pierce, Dublink, Illusion Weaver, WixDro, and Substraight.

Tickets to the show are $20 for presale and $25 at the door. Vibe Elixirs will be available throughout the night, which are non-alcoholic drinks that contain potent herbal extracts. There will also be artists, live painters, and vendors at the event.

To purchase pre-sale tickets, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/rest-in-pierce-dublink-illusion-weaver-wizdro-substraight-tickets-474370885087?aff=ebdssbdestsearch .