New Year’s Eve party with Excision (Gallery)

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Blue Event Center rang in the New Year with two nights of Excision, December 30 and 31.

Hailing from Kelowna, British Columbia, Excision has spent his career dedicated to the Bass Music scene, leading, and innovating in the creation of a massive, passionate Dubstep community. Within the last five years, Excision has launched multiple large-scale festival productions that over 100,000 dedicated fans call “home.” Excision’s prehistoric themed dinosaur festival Lost Lands will celebrate its sixth year in 2023, while Bass Canyon, a dubstep haven nestled along the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre will see its fifth. Excision’s dedication to touring is unheralded as he’s headlined well over 1000 shows in the last decade, including at his major branded events like Thunderdome, The Coliseum, and many more.