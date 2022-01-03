New Year’s Eve relatively calm night at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office made 14 arrests over the New Year’s Weekend, six of which were made in Stateline.

Additionally, the Sherriff reported the County experienced another year with fewer calls for service as compared to previous years.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that of the six arrests in Stateline, two were for driving under the influence. Eight arrests were made in the Carson Valley, one for driving under the influence, and three for possession of controlled substance.

“I would like to commend the Stateline Casinos for providing a safe environment for celebrants while still giving them a place to embrace the New Year’s Eve celebrations. From our observations, this was another successful event weekend,” said Sheriff Don Coverley in a press release. “I want to thank my personnel for their dedication to our community and the safety of our visitors and residents. I would also like to thank Douglas County 911 Emergency Communications as well as all the local law enforcement agencies and fire departments for a collaborative effort to ensure the public’s safety.”

South Lake Tahoe Police Department also saw a relatively calm night. They made one arrest for disorderly conduct.





“The night went very well and It was a welcomed change from previous years,” said Travis Cabral, SLTPD Public Information Officer.

According to DCSO, there was estimated 1,500-2,000 people in the Stateline area Friday, December 31, 2021.